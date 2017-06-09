Friday’s fastest: Franco Morbidelli heads Alex Marquez despite crash

Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) topped practice timesheets at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya on Friday, quickest in FP2 and overall after a late lap saw him head teammate and home hero Alex Marquez. Morbidelli crashed after his fastest lap, but was unhurt and managed to get restarted.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was third fastest on combined times with his effort from FP1, with Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) also staying in the top echelons with his fastest time from the morning session in fourth. Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) completed the top five.

Mugello winner Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) ended the first day of track action in sixth, just ahead of the fastest rookie – Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2). Navarro topped FP2 before the flag, before some later laps moved him down the order slightly.

Colombian rider Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team) was eighth, ahead of second rookie and podium finisher Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46). Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) completed the top ten.

Eleventh to fifteenth were Sandro Cortese (Dynavolt Intact GP), Axel Pons (RW Racing GP), Marcel Schrötter (Intact Dynavolt GP), Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) and Isaac Viñales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team) respectively.

Moto2™ qualify at 15:05 (GMT +2) on Saturday.