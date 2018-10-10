Bickers has announced it has been chosen as the exclusive supplier of Nitro motorcycle helmets in the UK. The good, better and best motorcycle parts and accessories distributor will stock a full range of head protection, including new MX adult and junior helmets, which will be available to dealers just ahead of the Christmas rush.

The appointment of Bickers forms part of the global distribution strategy from Nitro’s owners, Group Lloyd, to help expand the business beyond the 60 countries it currently sells into and ensure every market is serviced by a specialised national distributor. The move sees Bickers re-enter the helmet market, the first since moving its business to its current 4.5-acre site in 2006, with Nitro’s products joining a range of esteemed firms, including Motorex oils, RK Chains and Ferodo brake pads and discs.

Bickers will continue Nitro’s rich history of designing exceptionally well specified helmets, which represent outstanding value for money, whilst also working closely with the Nitro product team to ensure that new models are designed specifically for the UK market using dealers’ feedback. The first models to arrive will be the all new MX 620 helmets for both adults and juniors. The ideal Christmas present for any motorcycling fan, the firm will also stock a full range of full/open/flip-up and adventure helmets, as well as specialist head protection with integral drop-down visors.

The Group Lloyd team in the UK, Darren Snow and David Brown, who between them have 23 years’ experience selling Nitro helmets to UK dealers, will be working with the Bickers sales team to ensure a smooth transition for all Nitro’s current dealers.

Speaking about the addition of Nitro products to its range, Derek McMartin, Bickers managing director, commented: “Having the Nitro brand join the Bickers family is special for us in more ways than one. Not only are we adding yet another industry leading brand to our world-class offering, but we are also continuing a tradition of working closely with Group Lloyd. The founder of the company, George Lloyd, worked closely with my father for 40 years, and I am proud to be continuing that by working with his daughter, Vicky Lloyd, and the whole Group Lloyd Team. I am positive that adding Nitro helmets to the Bickers range will prove to be an extremely fruitful relationship for everyone involved, and we can’t wait for customers to get their hands on these top quality products.”

Vicky Lloyd confirmed, “We are pleased to announce that Bickers will be the exclusive distributor of Nitro Helmets in the UK and Ireland. Appointing Bickers was an easy choice and having worked with them over the last months I can confirm that their reputation truly does precede them. The entire team is both knowledgeable and enthusiastic which we are sure will translate to an exceptional service for the UK Nitro dealer network.”

As a result of Bickers adding Nitro helmets to its extensive portfolio of products, the firm has appointed Mark Taylor as helmet, clothing and accessories brand manager. Mark will oversee Nitro and many other brands in the sector as Bickers look to expand its offering in the near future.

Bickers was established 40 years’ ago and has unrivalled understanding of the motorcycle parts and accessories market in the UK. It works in partnership with its dealers to facilitate strong profit margins and continued consumer loyalty.

To find out more about Nitro helmets, please visit: http://www.nitrorider.com/

To learn about the full range of motorcycle products available through Bickers, please visit: http://www.bickers-online.co.uk/

Nitro helmets

Nitro® exploded out of the beautiful English Lake District and onto the international motorcycle scene at the start of the Millennium and changed the helmet market forever. Company founder George Lloyd, already a successful name within the motor industry for over 50 years, saw the opportunity in a market dominated by expensive brand names. Within years of inception Nitro® had sold over 5 million helmets into 60 countries worldwide based on this value philosophy – high end specifications and features of the market leaders but at affordable prices everyday bikers and enthusiasts wanted.

Today the brand continues this trajectory offering a wide collection of products based on this founding principle. Nitro® – a name you can have confidence in whatever you ride, wherever you ride it.

