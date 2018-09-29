Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) in Moto3™, Edgar Pons (AGR Team) in Moto2™ and David Salvador (Cuna de Campeones) in the European Talent Cup took the poles in their respective categories in the latest round of the FIM CEV Repsol at the Circuito de Jerez. Gabriel Durán (Centro Moto) took pole and won the first race of the European Kawasaki Z Cup.

In the Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Sergio García beat the best time posted by Ai Ogura (Asia Talent Team) in the first qualifying session to clinch his first pole of the season in a time of 1: 46.402. The Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 rider was one of the few to improve his time in the second session, heading a classification in which the first seventeen riders were separated by less than a second. Manuel Pagliani (Leopard Junior) closes out the front row of the grid after the tight qualifying sessions.

Starting off from the second row of the grid will be Yuki Kunii (Asia Talent Team), Carlos Tatay (Reale Avintia Academy) and Aleix Viu (Marinelli Sniper Team), who came in just over two tenths adrift of the pole time. Category leader Raúl Fernández (Ángel Nieto Team) will start eighth, just ahead of Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), who is set to replace the injured Arón Canet in the next round of the Moto3™ World Championship in the PTT Thailand Grand Prix.

Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) posted the best time in the Moto2™ European Championship, a 1:42.513 achieved in QP1, beating Edgar Pons by just 13 thousandths. However, the Wimu CNS Team rider suffered a 12-position penalty for a technical irregularity related to his bike, leaving first place to the AGR Team rider. In the end, Lukas Tulovic (Team Wimu CNS), third in the qualifying session, will start second followed by Jesko Raffin (Swiss Innovative Investors Junior), who suffered a hard fall on Friday. David Sanchís (EasyRace Moto2 Team) was the fastest in Superstock 600.

In the ETC, David Salvador earned his first pole with a time of 1:50.532 and became the fifth rider to lead a qualifying session in the five rounds so far of the FIM CEV Repsol. Next to the Cuna de Campeones rider on the grid will be Xavier Artigas (Honda Impala) and Carlos Torrecillas (Equipo Punto Moto). Category leader Matteo Patacca (SIC 58 Squadra Corse), tied on 82 points with Xavier Artigas, will start in thirty eighth position.

In the European KZC, Gabriel Durán took the pole and the victory in the first race of the weekend without the presence of category leader Joan Sardanoys (Proelit) who injured himself on Friday.

The program for this weekend in Jerez is two races for the Moto3™ and ETC categories and in one in Moto2™.

Next Sunday’s race schedule is as follows:

Moto3™ Race 1 (16 laps): 11.00

ETC Race 1 (15 laps): 12.00

Moto2™ (17 laps): 13.00

Moto3™ Race 2 (16 laps): 14.00

ETC Race 2 (15 laps): 15.00

European Kawasaki Z Cup (16 laps): 16.00

As usual, entrance to the paddock will be free over the weekend. In addition, FIM CEV Repsolfans will be able to take part in the Pit Lane Walk on Sunday. Passes can be obtained from the main paddock entrance from 9.00 onwards. Only first comers will get a pass, with a maximum of two passes per person. The Pit Lane Walk will take place at 10.15 am and start from the control tower.

The FIM CEV Repsol’s TV presence continues to grow in both Europe and the rest of the world. In Spain, Movistar MotoGP broadcasts live all of the scheduled races of the Moto3™ JWCh, Moto2™ ECh and ETC, as does BT Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In Italy, Sky will broadcast live the Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh races.

Eurosport, through Eurosportplayer (France, Germany, Holland, Belgium and Romania), will also offer live coverage of all of the Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh and ETC races. In Portugal, Sport TV consolidates its commitment to motorcycling by broadcasting live or recorded versions of all the races scheduled throughout the season. For the first time Hungarian fans will be able to enjoy the ETC thanks to recorded broadcasts on the Spiler TV channel.

Fans in Latin America, the United States, Canada and France will be able to watch recorded versions of all the races through Motosport TV, while their OTT will broadcast the races live. Band Sports television extends its coverage of the FIM CEV Repsol by showing recorded versions of the Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh. Also joining TV coverage of the championship, the Edgesport Channel will air live all the Moto3™ JWCh and Moto2™ ECh and ETC races, as well as being available 24/7 on various platforms with coverage in Abu Dhabi, Belgium, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Pacific Islands, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Solomon Island, Thailand and Vietnam.

In addition, in those countries without television coverage, all races will be broadcast live on the championship’s Youtube channel.

All the results and information about the Championship are on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com

