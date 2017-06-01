German star Jonas Folger to remain with Tech3 for 2018

Jonas Folger and the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team have successfully agreed to continue their strong partnership after the exciting rookie showcased his talent by riding to some eye-catching results in the opening five rounds. Despite the wave of expectations, his performances in 2017 have certified him as a top rider for the future and next year Folger will partner his current teammate Johann Zarco, as he seeks to carry on his progression in the premier class.

Jonas FOLGER – 2017“I am really happy about continuing with Hervé and the awesome Monster Yamaha Tech3 team for 2018. So far this year, I am very pleased with the performances that we have produced, including the pre-season tests, but there is much more to come from me. For the rest of 2017 as well as next year, I believe that we can carry on progressing and making solid strides forward. I’m already excited to see what we can do in the next months together and so, I have to thank the boss and everyone involved at Tech3 for what they have done so far, and for having faith in me, and I will always give my absolute all on the Yamaha YZR-M1.”

“Just two weeks after the announcement that Johann Zarco will remain with us for the 2018 season, we are really pleased to confirm that Jonas Folger has also signed for another year with the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team. I am delighted to retain Jonas and he has been doing a great job on the Yamaha so far. He has finished all five races in the points, and only once outside of the top ten. For sure, everyone is very impressed with his teammate Johann and there may be a bit more attention on him, but we cannot forget that Jonas is doing a superb job as a rookie. Our German rider is fast, safe, is keen to learn and I know his potential and I am very confident that he can achieve what we are all expecting. A rider always performs better when there is less weight on his shoulders and they have their future sorted for the following season. So this news will help Jonas to concentrate 100% without any distractions and again, I am fully confident that he will reward the team, Yamaha and our sponsors with some great results. He is a very strong asset for Tech3 and we are really happy and proud to have him with us for another year.”