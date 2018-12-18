The hyper exclusive 2019 YZF-R1 GYTR ’20th Anniversary’ is ready to order now! Sporting the same livery used by the Yamaha Factory Racing Team for their record breaking fourth consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours victory, this track ready racer is ready to conquer the track.

Two decades ago, Yamaha revealed the YZF-R1. A design that revolutionised the superbike market both in racing and production models. Over the last twenty years it has continued to be at the forefront of boundary crushing innovation and has seen incredible results in the FIM Endurance World Championship and FIM Superbike World Championship and enduring love from superbike riders around the globe.

To celebrate 20 years of the YZF-R1 leading the way in superbike technology, Yamaha crafted an updated livery based on the iconic red, black and white colour scheme of the very first 1998 model. That honorary livery was seen at motorsports events around the globe but the high point was undoubtedly at the world’s most famous Endurance race; Suzuka 8 Hours. All three Official Yamaha Racing teams sported their own version of the timeless design, but it was the Yamaha Factory Racing Team who broke their own record, riding their endurance spec YZF-R1 to a staggering fourth consecutive victory.

Now comes your chance to get racing on a genuine piece of motorsports history. The YZF-R1 GYTR ’20th Anniversary’ is a machine built for circuit use only and comes with a wide range of GYTR – Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing – and other performance parts as standard, listed in all their glory at the dedicated website: www.yamaha-racing.com/yzf-r1-gytr

This ultra performance, track ready titan is hyper exclusive, with twenty units available, one for each year that the YZF-R1 has been making history, both on and off the racetrack. Each unit proudly sports the Limited Edition number engraved on the top yoke and is shipped with a certificate of authenticity.

Each of the 20 available units is carefully assembled, tested and tuned with their new owner in mind. An Official Yamaha Racing Team crew will put together each one of a kind machine before performing a full dyno engine run-in and first oil change using premium Yamalube oil. These bikes will be fully fledged and ready to hit the track.

As well as getting to ride on one of racing’s most iconic designs and a machine that’s chomping at the bit to tear up the tarmac, those lucky racers who get their hands on the YZF-R1 ’20th Anniversary’ will also be invited to participate in the Yamaha Racing Experience in spring/summer 2019. All those involved will receive a dedicated YZF-R1 GYTR set up session that will fine tune their unique beast even further, so they can squeeze every millisecond of race pace out of these one off motorcycles.

To be in with a chance to own one of the twenty units available, due to be delivered from mid-March 2019, head here quickly, send your application and you might be one of the lucky few to conquer the track with this unique Superbike!

For all of the detailed information: www.yamaha-racing.com/yzf-r1-gytr

Please take careful notice of the specific terms and conditions for applications and unit allocations.

The YZF-R1 GYTR is for circuit use only and cannot be registered for road usage.





