Get the taste for a new Suzuki this summer

The all-new GSX-R1000 will be available to test ride from a series of biker cafés this year, as Suzuki embarks on a summer tour of some of the most popular haunts in the country. Starting at the Green Welly Stop in Tyndrum, Scotland, on June 3, the tour takes in seven weekends, ending at Suzuki’s local bike café, the Super Sausage in Towcester, on September 30.

The new GSX-R1000 features a host of MotoGP-derived technology, including a clever variable valve timing system that gives the new sportsbike both 202hp and 117.6nm of torque. It gets a 10-stage traction control system governed by an inertial measurement unit that also controls rear wheel lift under braking. There are also three power modes and ABS, while the GSX-R1000R also gets launch control, lean angle-sensitive ABS, and a bi-directional quickshifter and auto-blipper, plus Showa’s race-proven Balance Free suspension.

Suzuki’s demo fleet will also feature the new V-Strom 650, which gets more power and torque for 2017, plus a two-mode traction control system – which can also be turned off – and a new design, as well as the bigger V-Strom 1000, which features lean angle-sensitive ABS and a two-mode traction control system.

Joining Suzuki’s GSX-S range for 2017 is a new GSX-S750, which takes its engine from the iconic GSX-R750. It gets the same dash and three-mode traction control system as the bigger GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F, and all three will be available to test ride as part of the café tour, along with the SV650 middleweight naked.

Suzuki GB marketing manager, Rob Cooper, announced the tour, saying, “This is the third year of our biker café tour, which has proven both immensely popular and successful over the last couple of years. By visiting the cafés we’re getting out there and bringing our bikes to a wider audience. As a result, we’re making the test ride experience even easier, and spending time with people we’re perhaps not currently seeing at other events or in dealerships. We’ve cherry-picked some of the most popular destinations across the country, and will be running two-day events at all of the cafés on the calendar. We’re now looking forward to the first event next month.”

Those wishing to book a test ride in advance can do so by clicking here.

Suzuki’s café tour dates:

3-4 June – Green Welly Stop, Tyndrum, Scotland

24-25 June – Super Sausage Café, Towcester

1-2 July – Squires Café Bar, Newthorpe, Leeds

15-16 July – Hartside Top Café, Alston, Cumbria

29-30 July – Loomies, West Meon, Hampshire

5-6 August – The Café at Llandow Circuit, Llandow

30 September – 1 October – Super Sausage Café, Towcester