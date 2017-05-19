GMT94 Yamaha in Pole Position for the 8 Hours of Oschersleben

GMT94 Yamaha will start from pole tomorrow (Saturday) at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben, the 3rd round of the FIM EWC 2016-2017, ahead of YART Yamaha Official EWC Team and Team LRP Poland.

GMT94 Yamaha reaffirmed its position as leader on the starting grid of the 8 Hours of Oschersleben. Together with David Checa and Mike Di Meglio, Niccolò Canepa was the hero of the day, posting a 1’26.872 lap – the best individual time of the two qualifying sessions, and the only one under the 1’27 mark.

GMT94 Yamaha took top spot on the starting grid, ahead of YART Yamaha Official EWC Team’s Broc Parkes, Marvin Fritz and Kohta Nozane. The Austrian Yamaha finished less than a half-second behind the French R1, which presages a fresh duel during the race. After two consecutive wins at the 8 Hours of Oschersleben, GMT94 Yamaha is obviously aiming for a hat-trick.

Third spot on the grid goes to the remarkable Team LRP Poland on BMW, with riders Markus Reiterberger, Lukas Trautmann and Dominik Vincon. They will be the challengers to watch in this race.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team, in 4th place, is also be a strong contender. Vincent Philippe, Etienne Masson and Alex Cudlin will be able to draw on their solid experience during the race.

Yamaha Viltaïs Experiences goes on the offensive

After holding its fire yesterday, Yamaha Viltaïs Experiences went in all guns blazing on qualifying tyres today to wrest back control of the Superstock class. Bastien Mackels, Florian Alt and Axel Maurin took the Yamaha #333 to 5th spot on the starting grid, ahead of seasoned EWC squads like F.C.C. TSR Honda and Bolliger Team Switzerland. They also got the upper hand over two ambitious Superstock teams: Völpker NRT48 Schubert Motors by ERC and Moto Ain CRT.

Honda Endurance Racing will start the race from 10th place.

An eventful qualifying session

The timed Q2 witnessed a number of minor crashes in the ranks of the top teams. Mike Di Meglio (GMT94 Yamaha) took a spill, as did Marvin Fritz (YART Yamaha Official EWC Team), Lukas Trautmann (Team LRP Poland), Alex Cudlin (Suzuki Endurance Racing Team), Florian Alt (Yamaha Viltaïs Experiences) and Osamu Deguchi (Eva RT Webike Trick Star).

The riders will be back on the track in the morning tomorrow (Saturday) for the warm-up, starting from 9am CEST. The 8 Hours of Oschersleben will be flagged off at 2pm tomorrow, with a night finish at 10pm.