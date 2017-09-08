Go further with free fuel and top box on Suzuki SV650

Suzuki is making the SV650 an even more appealing proposition to riders wanting a practical, do-it-all machine, by giving away a free 27-litre top box and £400 worth of fuel with every one sold in September.

Already a popular middleweight naked with a high reputation as a fun, affordable, and practical machine, the addition of a top box means the SV650 now offers even more levels of versatility. With 27 litres of additional storage, owners can commute or travel with ease, while still enjoying the bike’s traits as a fun roadster on twisty routes.

£400 worth of free fuel – supplied with a pre-paid fuel card – also means owners can travel over 5,000 miles for free*.

Suzuki GB national sales manager, Jonathan Martin, said, “The SV650 has been known as a reliable, versatile, fun, but practical motorcycle since its introduction in 1999. It’s always been as at home on your favourite B-road as it is filtering through traffic into town. This new offer caters for those customers looking for a bike that offers both those qualities, with added levels of practicality thanks to the inclusion of a free top box. Add the free fuel and it adds even more value to an already affordable package.”

To take advantage of the new offer, contact your nearest authorised Suzuki dealership, or for more information on the SV650, click here.

*Based on an unleaded fuel price in the UK of £1.15.9 per litre and 74.34mpg (measured in WMTC mode. Actual fuel economy may vary by condition).