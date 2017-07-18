Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Go further for less with Suzuki’s new V-Strom 1000 Tourer accessory pack

admin Aftermarket, Industry News, Latest News, Manufacturers

Suzuki has launched a new Tourer accessory pack for the 2017 V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 1000XT, giving owners the chance to go further for less this summer.

Available for £659 – representing a saving of £190 over the cost of the individual items – the pack includes a comprehensive, 55-litre top box and fitting plate, as well as protective engine bars, chain guard, and tank pad.

The pack is available from all authorised Suzuki dealerships with any new V-Strom 1000 or V-Strom 1000XT, and can also be fitted retrospectively.

For 2017 the V-Strom 1000 gets a new, inertial measurement unit-controlled, lean angle-sensitive ABS system, alongside its two-stage traction control system, that can be also be switched off, and is currently available on Suzuki’s low-rate finance offer.

As part of the offer the V-twin adventure bike, with the Tourer kit added, can be ridden away for just £115 per month over 37 months, with a £2,397 deposit and optional final repayment of £4,696.

For more information on the V-Strom 1000, click here.

