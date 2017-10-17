Guintoli Joins Kawasaki Puccetti For Final WorldSBK Rounds

2014 FIM Superbike World Champion Sylvain Guintoli will join the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Team for the final two rounds of the 2017 WorldSBK season, starting this coming weekend at Jerez de la Frontera in Spain.

Having just completed a season in the British Superbike Championship the French rider has decided to make his return into the WorldSBK paddock with the Reggio Emilia based Kawasaki Puccetti Racing squad.

Guintoli, who rode for many years in both 250cc Grands Prix and MotoGP, before winning nine WorldSBK races and subsequently the title itself, will make his comeback on two track layouts – Jerez and Losail – that he knows very well. This will also be his first ever experience riding a Kawasaki machine in WorldSBK.

Sylvain Guintoli, stated: “I am very happy to be back in the FIM Superbike World Championship for the last two rounds of the season. Jerez and Doha are fantastic race tracks and I have many memories related to these layouts. I can’t wait to try the ZX-10RR machine and I would like to thank both Manuel and Kawasaki for this great opportunity.”

Manuel Puccetti, Team Principal, stated: “We are really happy to have a top rider as Sylvain on our bike for the final stages of the season. Guintoli is a strong rider with a great experience as he was riding in MotoGP for many years. We hope that the team will grow even more thanks to his work.”