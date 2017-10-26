Guy Martin to miss Aragon with Team Classic Suzuki 1 Latest News, Racing

Guy Martin to miss Aragon with Team Classic Suzuki

Guy Martin to miss Aragon with Team Classic Suzuki 1Guy Martin to miss Aragon with Team Classic Suzuki following arrival of daughter.

Guy Martin will miss the final round of the European Classic Endurance series at Aragon with Team Classic Suzuki this weekend, following the arrival of his daughter, Dottie.

Martin had been due to race the team’s Katana in its final outing of 2017, alongside teammates Pete Boast and Michael Neeves.

However, following the late arrival of the newest member of the Martin family, the affable Lincolnshire racer has opted to sit out the weekend’s action.

Martin raced the Katana at Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, earlier this year, alongside Boast, the duo taking a seventh placed finish in treacherous weather conditions.

Team Classic Suzuki wishes Guy Martin and the family its best wishes, and will continue to be represented in this weekend’s four-hour endurance race by Boast and Neeves.

Motorcycle Business Directory
Guy Martin to compete at Tandragee 100

Guy Martin to compete at Tandragee 100

March 23, 2017 0
Team Classic Suzuki announces rider lineup for Endurance Legends 4-hour

Team Classic Suzuki announces rider lineup for Endurance Legends 4-hour

February 17, 2017 0
Honda Brings The Honda Six To Castle Combe Circuit With Guy Martin

Honda Brings The Honda Six To Castle Combe Circuit With Guy Martin

January 31, 2017 0
Dundrod favourite Guy Martin has unfinished business as he eyes MCE UGP return

Dundrod favourite Guy Martin has unfinished business as he eyes MCE UGP return

January 18, 2017 0

Leave a Comment