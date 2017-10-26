Guy Martin to miss Aragon with Team Classic Suzuki following arrival of daughter.

Guy Martin will miss the final round of the European Classic Endurance series at Aragon with Team Classic Suzuki this weekend, following the arrival of his daughter, Dottie.

Martin had been due to race the team’s Katana in its final outing of 2017, alongside teammates Pete Boast and Michael Neeves.

However, following the late arrival of the newest member of the Martin family, the affable Lincolnshire racer has opted to sit out the weekend’s action.

Martin raced the Katana at Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, earlier this year, alongside Boast, the duo taking a seventh placed finish in treacherous weather conditions.

Team Classic Suzuki wishes Guy Martin and the family its best wishes, and will continue to be represented in this weekend’s four-hour endurance race by Boast and Neeves.