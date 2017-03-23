Guy Martin to compete at Tandragee 100

The North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club Ltd is delighted to confirm that Guy Martin will be starting at the 57th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd April 2017.

Guy will compete in both the Open and the Around a Pound Tandragee 100 Feature races on board the all new SP2 Honda Fireblade superstock machine.

Guy last appeared at Tandragee in 2005, where he finished 3rd and 5th in the Superbike races and 4th in the 600cc event on his last appearance in the Uel Duncan Racing colours.

The Tandragee 100 has been voted 4th Best Road Racing Course in the World (only the TT, Macau & UGP came higher) and has also been called a ‘mini TT’ by top riders with its mix of flat out blasts, narrow technical bumpy sections such as Cooley Hill Road, its fast sweeping bends and the 180 mph Cabragh Straight.

The 5.3 mile course, the longest of the National Road Races, offers competitors a test of road racing unmatched by other national courses, and the opportunity to ‘set up’ their bikes for forthcoming International Events, including the NW200 and the Isle of Man TT. We certainly hope that Guy loves this fast and technical course, but most of all, that he enjoys himself this year at the Around a Pound Tandragee 100 National Motorcycle Road Races. We also appeal for everyone to support the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 by purchasing a programme as this is one of the main revenue streams for the event and/or make a donation in the bucket with the programme sellers.

Keep up to date with all things Tandragee 100 related via our very active Facebook Group “Tandragee 100 Road Races” and from the website www.tandragee100.co.uk