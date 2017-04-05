High flyers: Jack Miller, Hernandez and Martin take off ahead of Termas de Rio Hondo

Ahead of the Gran Premio Motul de la Republica Argentina, it was speed of a different kind on the menu for Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS), Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team) and Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), as the three riders headed for La Cumbre in the Valle de Punilla, to Hangar 3. Learning to fly without winglets is a theme of this season; learning to fly with wings was very much the theme of the pre-event for this year’s GP on the continent of passion.

With Red Bull’s air guru Andy Hediger at the helm for the event, Tuesday saw Miller, Hernandez and Martin start the day with a briefing and a lesson in how to fly – before the three headed airborne in Alpha Trainer light-sport aircraft. Taking over the controls and taking charge from their co-pilots, the riders cruised for a while before Hediger then took Miller up in a trike towards the end of the day one.

Wednesday dawned with a briefing and some important information on how to skydive, before they headed up in the air again – this time skydiving back down to earth. To finish off a high-adrenaline day two, the three stayed grounded to try kite buggying – completing their full program of a different kind of aero before relaxing the mood and altitude with a barbecue.

Now, it’s track time and flight maps lead to the #ArgentinaGP – another flight and another hop, skip and jump to Termas de Rio Hondo. With the pre-event Press Conference on Thursday at 12:00 local time (GMT -3), engines then fire up on Friday morning at 9:00 local as Moto3™ lead the charge.