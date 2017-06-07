Honda Racing back on top: Jason O’Halloran tops Snetterton official test

Honda Racing and Jason O’Halloran were back on top of the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship at today’s (Wednesday) official test at Snetterton as the Australian set the pace ahead of next weekend’s fourth round at Knockhill.

In the afternoon session O’Halloran upped his pace despite the blustery conditions at the circuit where he claimed his first MCE BSB race win last year, to better his 2016 qualifying lap time at the Norfolk circuit on the new Honda Fireblade.

O’Halloran’s pace-setting lap was just 0.095s faster than the closing Be Wiser Ducati of Glenn Irwin as he returned to action in Norfolk with the local contenders RAF Reserves Kawasaki locking out third place with Jake Dixon.

Defending champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne was fourth fastest on the second of the Be Wiser Ducatis with Czech contender Jakub Smrz having a strong afternoon session in fifth place. The fastest rider from the morning sessions, American John Hopkins ended the day sixth fastest for the Moto Rapido Ducati team.

It was a tough day for the championship leading JG Speedfit Kawasaki squad; standings leader Leon Haslam was forced out of action by a technical problem, leaving Luke Mossey to fly the flag at his home circuit, setting the seventh fastest time.

Dan Linfoot on the second of the Honda Racing machines was eighth fastest with Billy McConnell and James Westmoreland completing the top ten on combined times.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Snetterton, Official Test, combined: Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) 1m:48.297s Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.095s Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) +0.316s Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.352s Jakub Smrz (Lloyd and Jones PR Kawasaki) +0.365s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +1.217s Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +1.517s Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +1.744s Billy McConnell (Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki) +1.799s James Westmoreland (Gearlink Kawasaki) +1.848s For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com

Jason O’Halloran

Honda Racing

Fastest rider at Snetterton official test

“It has been a really positive day for us here at Snetterton. We have continued with our work from Oulton Park where we had our first podium of the year and I felt much more comfortable and confident there.

“I felt good straight away and the team have done a fantastic job. It allowed us to work on the chassis today with a new component and that felt really good. We have also been working on the harder tyre and then made a good step too with the softer tyre too, so that will help us later in the year.

“It felt good to see P1 back on the pit board at this test and I feel that we are ready for Knockhill next weekend where we want to be fighting for more podiums!”