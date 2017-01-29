HRC announce new partnership with fashion brand Pull&Bear

Honda Racing Corporation is pleased to announce the signing of an important new sponsorship agreement with Pull&Bear, the young fashion brand of the Inditex Group (Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe).

Through this partnership, the 2017 and 2018 MotoGP World Championship seasons will find Pull&Bear’s logo on the race suits and clothing worn by reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Márquez and teammate Dani Pedrosa, as well as the uniforms of the Repsol Honda Team and HRC staff.

The agreement also involves the Trial Repsol Honda Team, with 20-time World Champion Toni Bou, Takahisa Fujinami and Jaime Busto.

Pull&Bear recently announced it was becoming the new personal sponsor of Marc Márquez – an agreement linking the brand to the five-time World Champion for the next two years. Through this deal, the 23-year-old rider will design his first fashion collection in collaboration with Pull&Bear’s creative teams. This new range will be released in Spring.

Tetsuhiro Kuwata

HRC Director – General Manager Race Operations Management Division

“We are very pleased with this important new partnership with Pull&Bear, a successful and popular global brand that shares our passion for both innovation and creativity. We look forward to starting an exciting new collaboration together in the MotoGP and Trial World Championships.”