Huge Entry For The 57th Around A Pound Tandragee 100

The North Armagh Motorcycle & Car Club Ltd is delighted to launch the 57th Around A Pound Tandragee 100 on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd April 2017.

“The circuit’s in deepest, greenest rural Northern Ireland, with a paddock that’s more gently waving grass and blizzards of blossom than tarmac and caravans…When you ride the circuit, what strikes you is how beautifully it all flows together, each corner feeding into the next one…The circuit really does have everything: tight corners; a long main straight; and fast corners you take in 4th or 5th gear with the throttle wide open…and what you can’t see from a map is the way the circuit rises and falls the whole time.” (Patrick Walker, Works Racing)

Just a few of the stars you can expect to see at the Tandragee 100 National Road Races on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd April 2017 include Guy Martin, William Dunlop, Derek Sheils Derek McGee, Micko Sweeney, and rising stars Paul Jordan and Adam McLean.

The Tandragee 100 Course was, voted 4th Best Road Racing Course in the World (only the TT, Macau & UGP came higher) and the word is spreading as much loved Italian rider, Dario Cecconi (who thinks of Tandragee as his ‘home’ circuit) will be joined again this year the ever popular duo Michal Dukuopil and Veronika Hankocyova from Czech Republic; newcomers Mathias Winkenjohann and Vassitios Takos (from Germany); and Matteo Bleggi (from Italy) who together will provide a truly international flavour to this year’s event.

This year’s whopping Tandragee 100 Entry includes approximately 350 entries with competitors hailing from Northern Ireland (71), South of Ireland (50), England, Wales, Scotland & Isle of Man (39) and Europe (6) with 42 circuit newcomers, this is proof that road racing is still very much alive and kicking in the shallow hills of County Armagh!

As always costs have risen this year however we are delighted to be able to offer a prize fund of over £10,000! All the races this year will be Irish/Ulster Championships Races with the exception of the First Open Race and Forgotten Era class which will be non-championship events.

We appeal for everyone to support the Around A Pound Tandragee 100 by purchasing a programme as this is one of the main revenue streams for the event and/or make a donation in the bucket with the programme sellers.