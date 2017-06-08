Hutchy continues Superstock domination; Rutter makes it five.

A day that dawned with fair weather cloud punctuating the sunshine became a very dark day indeed as two tragic accidents threw a pall of despair over the Isle of Man. This morning’s Superstock Race saw the first fatal accident on its first lap. Jochem van den Hoek aged 28, from Werkendam, in the Netherlands lost control of his machine at the 11th Milestone. He was treated at the scene; but sadly succumbed to his injuries. He made his debut last year; lapping at over 121.6mph with a best placing of 34th in the Superstock Race. He finished in 27th place in Sunday’s Superbike Race winning a bronze replica and setting a new personal best lap at 121.841mph. We join the organizers in offering our deepest sympathy to Jochem’s family.

In the race Ian Hutchinson continued his domination of the class by making it three RL360 Quantum Superstock wins in a row, and his second victory of this year’s Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy, when he gave a commanding performance in today’s race. The win was his 16th TT win in total and edged him closer to Dave Molyneux.

The Tyco BMW rider led from halfway around the first lap to take the win from Peter Hickman by 22.4s and there was joy for the Manx contingent with Dan Kneen taking his maiden TT podium position in third.

Riders were warned of cross winds; the mountain section had very strong winds as did lower points such as Crosby Hill and Cronk y Voddy. As a consequence of yesterday’s deluge there were damp patches at Ginger Hall, Laurel Bank, Ramsey Hairpin to Waterworks and Hillberry. It is long past time that the overhanging trees were cut back severely; or better still removed altogether; they present two unnecessary dangers; damp patches long after the tree free areas have dried and dramatic changes of lighting conditions for the riders.

Michael Rutter was away like a scalded cat and led through Glen Helen on the opening lap by 1s from Hutchinson, with Hickman only 0.3s further back. There was disappointment though for potential winner James Hillier who was an early retirement at Ballacraine.

By Ballaugh, Hutchinson had inched ahead on corrected time. First man away Davo Johnson still led on the roads at Ramsey, but he was being closed down rapidly by Hutchy, he had caught and passed an out of sorts Bruce Anstey who was to retire the Padgetts’ Honda at the end of the lap. Michael Dunlop was next into Parliament Square; but there none of the usual fireworks; no backing the machine into the corner. With our watch showing him to be 9s down on Hutchy; it was clearly not going to be Michael’s day. Dean Harrison made a pass on Conor Cummins who was to retire the other Padgetts’ bike at the end of the lap. Hickman was next; then Rutter, Gary Johnson, local favourite Dan Kneen and William Dunlop. It was superb action for the large crowd basking in the morning sunshine.

Our watch indicated that Hutchy led by just 1.1s from Rutter; Hickman was holding 3rd a further 1.4s back with 4th placed Kneen only 0.5s behind Hickman. Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop rounded out the top six; just 8.9s covered them all.

As they flashed past the Grandstand and on towards Bray Hill for the second stomach churning descent Hutchy led by 4.5s from Hickman, after a superb opening lap of 131.109mph. Rutter held 3rd, only 0.17s behind his fellow BMW rider, but only 1.5s ahead of Kneen, then came Harrison and Dunlop. The first four riders all lapped in excess of 130mph, Kneen setting a new personal best lap of 130.347mph. Gary Johnson was another to retire at the pits; he was unhappy with the handling of his machine.

Through Glen Helen on lap two and the gap was down slightly to 4.1s as Hickman eked out a two-second margin over Rutter. Kneen was well in contention for the final podium spot being just 1.5s behind Rutter. Good rides were also coming from Jamie Coward in ninth and Shaun Anderson in tenth.

Taking full advantage of having a clear track Hutchinson was piling on the coals and by Ramsey he’d stretched his lead to a slightly more comfortable 7.6s over Hickman. Kneen was now in third though having turned his deficit to a 3.5s advantage over Rutter. Harrison and Dunlop remained in fifth and sixth.

Coming into the pit stop, Hutchinson had lapped at 130.673mph on his second lap; Hickman at 130.396mph. Unusually for a Supertsock race huchinson elected to change his rear wheel due to running a softer compound than his rivals. He also made a slight adjustment to the front suspension setting; something that he later said had improved the handling of a machine upon which he completed just 1 lap of practice. His lead over Hickman was still only 6.7s, with Kneen 5.8s further back. Rutter had slipped to five seconds behind Kneen with Harrison and Dunlop still in fifth and sixth. Coward, the leading privateer, remained in ninth, with Horst Saiger in tenth.

Despite the wheel change, Hutchinson’s stop had been faster than those of his rivals and hislead had doubled as he went through Glen Helen on lap three, the gap standing at 13.6s. Hickman, in turn, was over ten seconds clear of Kneen; who for once did not incur the wrath of the pit lane speeding police. Behind him Rutter, in fourth, was coming under extreme pressure from Dunlop, the difference between the two just 0.2s. Dunlop was marginally ahead of Rutter at Ballaugh; but at Ramsey, Rutter was 0.3s ahead.

Heading into the final lap, Hutchinson’s lead over Hickman was down slightly to 12.4s, Kneen seemed fairly secure in 3rd being 11.7s ahead of Rutter who had increased his advantage over Dunlop to 3.5s.

There was to be no final lap drama for the leading trio; Hutchinson posted the fastest lap of the race on the final lap, at 131.639mph. He duly took his 16th TT win by a commanding 22.4s from Hickman; with Kneen making it an all BMW rostrum in third.

The battle for fourth went all the way to the line; but Rutter took it by 1.1s with fast finishing Harrison (131.040mph lap) overhauling Dunlop for fifth on the final run over the Mountain. William Dunlop took seventh as David Johnson, Coward and Saiger completed the top ten.

Hutchinson’s victory moved him to 61 points at the top of the Joey Dunlop Championship with Hickman still in second (56) with Michael Dunlop and Kneen up to joint third (35).

Meanwhile, Coward’s ninth place made him the first privateer home; but Saiger’s tenth place has seen him extend his lead in the TT Privateer’s Championship. He has 58 points with Sam West (43) in second and Coward (38) third.

RL 360 Quantum Superstock race.

Ian Hutchinson Tyco BMW 129.383mph Peter Hickman Smith’s BMW 128.696mph Dan Kneen Penz 13 BMW 128.058mph Michael Rutter Batham’s BMW 127. 752mph Dean Harrison Silicone Kawasaki 127.718mph Michael Dunlop MD Racing Suzuki 127.447mph William Dunlop Temple Yamaha 125. 639mph David Johnson Fleetwood BMW 125.426mph Jamie Coward Radcliffe’s BMW 124.630mph Horst Saiger Swiss Moto Kawasaki 124.089mph

The conditions were much less bright overhead for the Lightweight (SuperTwins) Race; but the wind had abated a little. The race lacked some quantity but the racing itself was of high quality. The outcome was that Michael Rutter continued to bask in an Indian summer and took his first petrol powered win since the Junior of 1998; yes last century; but we know what happens to fine wine.

It was his first TT win since that of 2013 in the TT Zero. It was his fifth in total and it provided the Italian Paton factory with its first ever TT win. All of their previous wins around the Mountain Course have been in the Classic MGP or Classic TT (same thing different titles) races; the last being John McGuinness in 2016. Michael set a new race record of 118.645mph (1:16.19.324), beating Ivan Lintin’s time for the four lap race from last year.

Rutter took the lead from the beginning of the race and was never headed, eventually beating Martin Jessopp (Riders Motorcycles Kawasaki) by 8.8s with Peter Hickman taking his fourth podium finish of the meeting with third, this time on the KMR/IEG Kawasaki; which was completely rebuilt after practice.

Rutter led through Glen Helen on the opening lap from his Paton team-mate Stefano Bonetti, the gap just 1s, with Jessopp only 0.4s further back in third. 2015 and 2016 race winner Ivan Lintin slotted into 4th ahead of Daniel Cooper and Hickman.

Passing through White gates in Ramsey first time around, Rutter had increased his lead slightly to 3.1s with Bonetti still holding onto second some 1.9s ahead of Jessopp. Lintin was a further 2.9s back in fourth; Hickman had moved up to fifth ahead of Cooper.

An opening lap of 118.955mph gave Rutter a 4.4s lead over Bonetti, but Jessopp was now only one second behind as he looked to better this third place from last year’s race. Lintin was still in fourth but was now 4.6s behind Jessopp; Hickman and Cooper maintained fifth and sixth.

Rutter added a further half second to his lead on the run to Glen Helen but it was Jessopp who was now up to second as Bonetti battled on track with Hickman and James Cowton. There was also a change in sixth as Michael Dunlop moved ahead of Cooper. Anyone doubting Dunlop’s commitment would have done well to watch him sweep through White Gates using every inch of the track. Lintin, Jessopp and Rutter were together on the road at White Gates; it was fine sight as they swept through the corner in line astern.

Coming into the pits for the fuel stop, a superb second lap of 120.362mph enabled Rutter to pull further clear, his lead now 10.5s, but it was from Jessopp because Bonetti’s good run had ended with retirement at the Creg ny Baa. Lintin had a small advantage over Hickman and Cooper; who was now up to fifth as Dunlop dropped back to seventh.

However, a last gasp decision by Lintin to make a helmet change lost him valuable time, whilst Rutter also lost time at the pits and, sure enough, through Glen Helen on lap three his lead over Jessopp was down to 2.8s. Hickman moved up to third at Lintin’s expense with Cooper in fifth and Cowton up to sixth.

Rutter immediately responded and almost doubled his lead on the high speed run to Ballaugh, his advantage going back up to 5.4s. Meanwhile, Hickman was now looking secure in third with a gap of over 21 seconds to Lintin but Gary Johnson was out of luck suffering his second retirement of the day.

At the head of the field, Rutter was pressing on ahead and going into the fourth and final lap, he had increased his lead to 7.9s and was only a few machines length behind Jessopp on the road. Hickman was over 25 seconds behind in third with similar gaps between Lintin, Cooper and Dunlop but newcomer Adam McLean was forced to retire from an excellent ninth at Ballaugh.

Rutter and Jessopp circulated together on the final; with many overtaking manoeuvres and generally having some fun. Neither had any problem and Rutter took victory by 8.8s with Jessopp securing his second TT podium and best ever result. Hickman’s stunning week continued with his fourth podium from four starts, giving team owner and former race winner Ryan Farquhar plenty to celebrate.

Lintin was unable to make it three in a row and had to settle for fourth as Cooper got his best TT result in fifth with Brookes doing the same in sixth. Riding the second KMR/IEG Kawasaki, Brookes relegated Dunlop to seventh on the final lap. Brookes had little practice time; but soon adjusted his style to suit the slower bike that requires high corner speed; he was awesome at White Gates on the final lap; riding it just Like Michael Dunlop. A last lap at 119.604mph shows that next year he will be real contender for the podium. James Cowton, Michael Sweeney and last year’s Manx Grand Prix winner Jamie Hodson completed our top ten.

Bennetts’ Lightweight TT

Michael Rutter Paton 118.645mph Martin Jessopp Riders’ Kawasaki 118.417mph Peter Hickman KMR Kawasaki 117.381mph Ivan Lintin RC Express Kawasaki 116.569mph Daniel Cooper KW Kawasaki 116.114mph Josh Brookes KMR Kawasaki 115.518mph Michael Dunlop McAdoo Kawasaki 115.343mph James Cowton McAdoo Kawasaki 114.110mph Michael Sweeney Kiely Kawasaki 112.952mph Jamie Hodson JGH Kawasaki 112.052mph

After the race there was a qualifying session for the Supersport and Senior bikes. About 30 machines had passed through when the dreaded red flag came out. A feeling of dread descended and sadly it proved to prescient. The popular Irish rider Alan Bonner lost his life when he was involved in accident at the 33rd Milestone. A hugely popular character in the paddock, Alan made his debut in 2014. In 2015 he became the fastest rider from Ireland in TT history; taking the mantle from the late Martin Finnegan. In this year’s event he secured 28th place in the Superbike; after a problematic last lap and 30th in the Superstock. We ACU Events in offering our sincere condolences to Alan’s family and many friends; he will be very much missed; may he Rest in Peace.