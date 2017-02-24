Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins Launch new Suzuki GSX-R150 & GSX-S150 in Jakarta

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR MotoGP™ riders Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins made an important stop-over in Indonesia on the way back from their successful Australian test at Phillip Island to join-in a special public launch of the new Suzuki GSX-R150 and GSX-S150 range of motorcycles.

The team turned-out in force to promote the new machinery at Cilandak Town Square, Jakarta Selatan in front of more-than 2000 fans where the two riders could meet the local media and the many Suzuki fans eager to see the new bikes.

The new Suzuki GSX-R150 and GSX-S150 are the most powerful and most innovative machines in today’s 150cc sport segment; ready to dominate the Indonesian market in their class and the launch in Jakarta was their first appearance: The two models will be produced in Suzuki’s plant at Tambun, Indonesia, which will be the main plant for all GSX-R150 and GSX-S150s.

Developed and designed for the Indonesian market, the GSX-R150 and GSX-S150 are the lightest and most-compact motorcycles in their class, with a seat-height to fit the market and with a design inspired by the GSX-R1000 and GSX-S750; both well-recognised as high-performance machines from Suzuki Motor Corporation.

The GSX-R150 and GSX-S150 carry a DOHC (Double Over Head Camshaft) 150cc engine and can produce a maximum power of 14,1 Kw/ 10.500 rpm and a maximum torque of 14 nm/ 9.000 rpm, with six-speed transmissions. Their engines can be pushed-up to 13.000 RPM.

Iannone and Rins enjoyed the warm welcome of the Indonesian fans in the main event on stage to present the bikes to the public and also greeted the many journalists that were eager to meet them and gain their initial impressions about the new machinery.

Andrea Iannone:

“It’s been really wonderful to meet all our fans here in Indonesia and be welcomed by their enthusiasm. Unfortunately, we couldn’t test the GSX-R150 and GSX-S150 as they are really new in the market, but they both impressed me for their style and their familiarity with the GSX-R1000R that we tried only a few days ago in Australia. Suzuki in Indonesia is a beloved brand, really appreciated by the people, and these machines look really as the perfect solution for commuters who are looking for a good compromise between style and performance.”

Alex Rins:

“This was my first time in Indonesia and I loved the affection of the fans. We found an excited crowd waiting for us but also for the new models we’ve been called to introduce. It’s been an honour for me because I know how much the people here have been awaiting these specific models and it’s nice to see that the GSX-R150 and GSX-S150 are really nice and appreciated. I’m still young and it’s easy for me to think of all my friends having these kind of machines for their daily commuting as well as for their weekend short trips.”