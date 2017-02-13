Iannone And Rins Try The New Suzuki GSX-R1000R at Phillip Island

Just a couple of days before the beginning of the second official test of the season, Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins flew to the Phillip Island circuit in Australia to try out the brand new GSX-R1000R.

This followed the international press launch that Suzuki staged for the media and was also a chance to meet all the Australian Suzuki dealers in a celebration dinner that concluded the launch week.

Despite poor weather, the two Team SUZUKI ECSTAR factory riders were eager to try the new GSX-R1000R on the fast and exciting Australian circuit. They were able to appreciate the effectiveness and the natural ease of the new machine and their racing DNA also brought a direct comparison to the GSX-RR MotoGP machine they are going to ride on Wednesday at the test. The two machines are very similar in many respects since the technology developed for MotoGP races is the very same that inspired the product designers and engineers in the development of its sister product.

Suzuki’s GSX-R1000R is the most up-to-date production sport bike on the market. It was presented in its latest version in Koln, at the Intermot 2016 Motorcycle Show. The machine has a 1000cc power unit capable of 148.5kw/13,200rpm (202ps). That power, combined with a total weight of 203 kg, makes it the first production bike ever with an almost 1:1 ratio of power-to-weight. If this wasn’t enough to make the way it feels very similar to a MotoGP bike, the R version of the GSX-R1000 that Iannone and Rins tested, is equipped with bi-directional quick shifter, launch control, Motion Track Traction Control System and Motion Track ABS controlled by IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), as well as a Showa BFF front fork and a BFRC ‘lite’ rear shock.

Andrea Iannone:

“For being a factory bike this GSX-R1000R really impressed me. The engine is very powerful but the power delivery is easy to manage and safe enough for inexperienced riders, but at the same time aggressive enough for the more skilled ones. The handling is excellent. Once again Suzuki has proven to be very skilled in making bikes that are easy to ride, with smooth reactions and good agility. The most impressive thing was the cornering speed on the circuit; it reminded me of what I’ve found in the GSX-RR MotoGP machine. I also liked the gears; the quick shifter is very smooth and allows for a very comfortable ride.”

Alex Rins:

“The handling of this GSX-R1000R is impressive. It’s easy to ride, you can have great confidence in the front and it allows almost any rider to push, or simply have fun. The engine power is awesome, but at the same time very smooth and manageable. Overall, the reactions of the bike are pretty predictable and effective. It really feels like a racing machine – very stable in braking. It has an excellent cornering speed and the power out of turns is impressive, so you can really enjoy the pleasure of riding.”