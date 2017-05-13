Saturday, May 13, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

Iffy Conditions Make Going Tough At VIR

admin Latest News, Moto-America, Racing No Comments on Iffy Conditions Make Going Tough At VIR

Iffy conditions were the main talking point as action got underway today for the MotoAmerica Championship of Virginia at VIRginia International Raceway. Heavy rain, light rain and at times drying conditions made things difficult.

When all was said and done, Josh Herrin and Garrett Gerloff emerged with the quickest lap times in the Motul Superbike and Supersport sessions, respectively.

Action continues tomorrow with final qualifying for Supersport and Superpole for the Motul Superbike class with those two classes and the KTM RC Cup scheduled for their first of two races. Race two in each class will be held on Sunday.

The full schedule of weekend racing may be found HERE.

