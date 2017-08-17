An Impressive Set of High-Performance Exhaust Systems for the Suzuki GSX-R1000

Akrapovič has launched a new range of high-performance parts for the Suzuki GSX-R1000 all designed to make this iconic sports bike an even better performer and to take the look and sound to greater heights.

This new range features products designed to suit all tastes and demands. From entry-level Slip-On Line mufflers – which are the first step in exhaust tuning – to full race-inspired systems, including the lightest full system, this new collection is beautifully designed and manufactured with a firm eye on performance, lightweight construction, and of course that signature Akrapovič sound.

Top-of-the-range is the brand-new Evolution Line (Titanium). Constructed from high-grade ultra-lightweight titanium, this stunning system is the lightest Akrapovič complete exhaust system for the 2017 GSX-R1000, weighing just 4.4 kg – which is over 57% lighter than the stock system. Its distinctive shape was developed especially for the Suzuki GSX-R1000 based on Akrapovič’s vast racing experience. With power and torque gains through the whole rpm range, adding over 10 hp at 9,000 rpm and more than 9 Nm at 7,600 rpm, this system is the best Akrapovič exhaust upgrade for performance. With its deep, true racing sound that is perfectly tuned to match the increased performance, this is a pure racing upgrade for the GSX-R1000 machines.

The other full system in the range is the Racing Line (Titanium), designed and constructed with the same attention to detail as the Evolution Line system, but using stainless-steel headers.

Akrapovič has also included two Slip-On Line mufflers in the series, both serious performance upgrades in their own right. The EC and ECE type-approved Slip-On Line (Carbon) features the distinctive hexagonal type design that Akrapovič is famed for. Made from lightweight titanium, with a carbon-fibre outer sleeve, endcap, and heatshield, this muffler looks fantastic and produces a characteristic Akrapovič sound with a deeper tone.

The Slip-On Line (Titanium) is a Grand Prix–inspired design. Its short and sporty appearance is perfectly in keeping with the bike’s lines. Constructed from high-grade ultra-lightweight titanium, which provides a 70% weight savings over the stock muffler, this is an exhaust that certainly is serious. The stunning soundtrack gives a pure sense of racing and total exhilaration – it is an exhaust purely aimed at track use.

To further enhance the performance of the Slip-On Line exhausts, Akrapovič has launched an optional header in stainless steel, which when fitted will turn the Slip-On Line into a complete system.

With this new collection of Akrapovič products for the Suzuki GSX-R1000, the Slovenian high-performance premier exhaust system manufacturer has developed a wide range of mufflers and complete systems, plus the opportunity to upgrade with optional headers, to suit a wide variety of tastes, desires, and requirements. These are certainly performance parts that show Akrapovič’s dedication to providing the best solutions through innovation and from its racing heritage and race-proven materials, all combined with the stunning Akrapovič soundtrack.