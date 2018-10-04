The first ever Devitt MCN Ally Pally Show & Supersprint saw over 8,000 motorcycle fans flock through the doors of Alexandra Palace to celebrate London’s loudest motorcycle event. Visitors to the Show were able to rub shoulders with a host of biking celebs, see a variety of race bikes taking part in the world’s only indoor Supersprint and bid as over 75 rare bikes went under the hammer; selling for a grand total of £1.2 million!

The inaugural Devitt MCN Aly Pally Show & Supersprint took over North London’s Alexandra Palace in an explosion of noise as over 8,000 fans flocked to the iconic venue to see biking celebs, race bikes, legendary machines and rare classics over the two day event.

The highlight of the event was the world’s only indoor Supersprint, which saw the likes of four time World Superbike Champion and I’m A Celebrity winner Carl Fogarty going head-to-head with TT legend John McGuinness, World Trials Champ Dougie Lampkin, Chris Walker and James Whitham over a series of biking challenges. In between the racing challenges, fans were treated to a rare spectacle as famous machines, including genuine MotoGP race bikes, tour up the sprint in an explosion of noise.

Away from the sprint, visitors were able to see some of the best 2018 machines from Honda, Kawasaki and Triumph as well as get up close to some legendary race machines as well as some incredible custom built machines. Custom Bike Builder Allen Millyard, intrepid explorer Nick Sanders and the Supersprint stars also appeared on stage throughout the weekend whilst on the Sunday, auction house Bonhams put 75 bikes under the hammer. Rarely seen at auction, 97% of the machines sold by both lot and value for a staggering total of £1.2 million, with the majority of the top lots of the sale were machines from the 1970’s, including a 1972 Kawasaki 903cc Z1 which sold for £26,500.

Bauer Motorcycling managing director Rob Aherne said “On the back of the London Motorcycle Show and our MCN Festival we wanted to put on a different kind of biking event in the capital: one with noisy live action that you couldn’t see anywhere else at its heart.

“We also wanted to find a way of bringing MCN back to Ally Pally, because it’s such a lovely venue and we’ve run some great events here in the past so when we came up with the idea of running bikes down the middle of the Great Hall, the whole thing just fell into place.”

Devitt Insurance’s Head of Marketing Tom Warsop added “It was great to bring bikes back to Ally Pally with a different kind of show experience. Despite the wet weather, there was a good turnout of riders from all of the country, enjoying some of the biggest names in the bike racing world battling it out in the Super Sprint. Ally Pally is an incredible venue and we look forward to seeing the Devitt MCN Ally Pally Show go from strength to strength.”

Fans who are eager for another biking event, or those who were unable to attend Ally Pally, can take advantage of early bird tickets for the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show at ExCel in February (15 – 17).

