Introducing the European Talent Cup: A new class of the FIM CEV Repsol – with Dorna supporting a top 5 finisher to race in the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship

DORNA is proud to announce a whole new category to be added to the FIM CEV Repsol: the European Talent Cup. Set to begin in 2017, the Cup is sure to become one of the points of reference for riders beginning their development in the world of road racing.

Providing the perfect entry point for the youngest riders, with equal and cost-effective motorcycles, the European Talent Cup will provide a seamless stepping stone into the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship. In addition, at least one of the top five riders in the Cup standings in 2017 will be selected by DORNA and receive support to enable a move up to the Moto3™ Junior World Championship in 2018.

Participants born between 2000 and 2004 (both inclusive) will be riding a Honda NSF 250 R, with very few modifications to the standard model allowed (check the technical regulations here). The teams will manage their own motorbikes. Any Honda NSF 250 R motorcycle that complies with the technical regulations will be allowed to participate in the European Talent Cup, and the tyre supplier for the Cup will be Dunlop.

In addition, DORNA will make 17 completely revised motorcycles from the Asia Talent Cup available to the participants for purchase, with further information available here). Applications for the purchase of one or more of these motorcycles can be made until the 15th of February 2017 by contacting info@fimcevrepsol.com.