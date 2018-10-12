Glenn Irwin hit the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship free practice times at Brands Hatch this afternoon, holding off local contender Jake Dixon by just 0.007s ahead of tomorrow’s crucial opening race.

Irwin had upped the pace in the afternoon session to push to the top of the times for Be Wiser Ducati with Dixon edging into second place in the closing minutes of the 45 minute session to put him ahead of championship leader Leon Haslam in sixth.

Josh Brookes had another strong performance to finish third fastest on the McAMS Yamaha as the Australian bids to replicate his victories from earlier in the season on the Grand Prix circuit. The 2015 champion pushed Christian Iddon back into fourth place ahead of Peter Hickman, who had topped the opening session.

Haslam held sixth as he bids to seal the British title as racing gets underway tomorrow at the Kent circuit with Richard Cooper leading the Buildbase Suzuki charge in seventh ahead of Gino Rea and Tarran Mackenzie, who crashed out unhurt at Surtees. James Ellison completed the top ten for the Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha team.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Free Practice 1:

Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 1m:25.717s Josh Brookes (McAMS Yamaha) +0.067s Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki) +0.068s Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.085s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.209s Richard Cooper (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.345s Andrew Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.573s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.693s Danny Buchan (FS-3 Racing Kawasaki) +0.720s James Ellison (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.750s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Brands Hatch, Free Practice 2 result:

Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) 1m:25.233s Jake Dixon (RAF Regular & Reserves Kawasaki) +0.007s Josh Brookes (McAMS Yamaha) +0.096s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.110s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.333s Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.399s Richard Cooper (Buildbase Suzuki) +0.403s Gino Rea (OMG Suzuki) +0.500s Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) +0.507s James Ellison (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.573s

The final round of the 2018 Bennetts British Superbike Championship take place at Brands Hatch.

Glenn Irwin

(Be Wiser Ducati)

“I am happy but not happy! I came in P1 and I was a bit frustrated as we aren’t fast enough, so we need to work on that. We gathered a lot of information and it is obviously good to end the day in P1 as that is what you always set out to achieve.

“In the first session we lost 39 minutes as we had something different which didn’t work and then we went out in the second session and I did a good time on a harder tyre and then went fastest with the soft tyre at the end. I didn’t go as fast as we could but I think we will see super fast times tomorrow ready for race one.”

