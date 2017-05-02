Italian Max helmet range arrives in UK

Massimo Spriano started Max helmets 45 years ago and the company still produces its 100% Made in Italy helmets in Monferrato (Piedmont).

In that time more than 4,000,000 helmets have been shipped to over 28 countries including helmets that Max and have designed and produced for brands including Ducati, Vespa (since 1994), Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, Momo Design, Gucci, Cromwell, Ferrari and Louis Vuitton.

Max crash helmets are “Carefully designed and produced in the best tradition of Made in Italy craftsmanship.”

The helmets begin to take shape after the moulding of the shell in high-strength materials. The painting phase gives each helmet its ‘personality’ using some of the most valued colours in the fashion industry. After an initial quality control check that ensures Max quality, the helmet moves to the next stage where it is embellished with fine leather and handstitched, according to the ancient tradition of master saddlers.

Then, a second quality control ensures compliance with Max’s strict standard. The helmet is then completed with an internal lining, especially designed with breathable and hypoallergenic materials to guarantee maximum comfort, but of course with special Max attention to elegance and refinement. The selection of materials ensures maximum comfort: for example the innovative ventilation system ‘Air Comfort’, developed by Max for Pininfarina branded helmets.

After a third quality control that guarantees its perfection, the helmet is ready to be despatched for the rider. All Max helmets are approved to UN-ECE safety standards, and manufacturing processes are ISO 9001.