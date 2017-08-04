Jake Dixon under the lap record to lead the way in Thruxton free practice

Jake Dixon fired the RAF Reserves Kawasaki under the lap record to secure the top spot and hold off his MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship rivals in the opening free practice sessions at Thruxton today.

Dixon saved his best flying lap until the end of the session to push Josh Brookes back into second place on the Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha, with the pair separated by just 0.202s at the top of the times. A frantic final exit from pitlane saw the positions shuffle in the closing stages with Peter Hickman moving third on the Smiths Racing BMW as he bids to hold on to sixth in the championship standings this weekend.

Defending champion Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne was fourth fastest on the Be Wiser Ducati, completing a top four that represented four different manufacturers with Luke Mossey rounding out the top five on the leading JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Lee Jackson held sixth place to put both of the Smiths Racing BMWs inside the top ten with Leon Haslam continuing his gruelling schedule of riding to finish seventh fastest for the JG Speedfit Kawasaki.

Christian Iddon was eighth on the timesheets for Tyco BMW with Billy McConnell and John Hopkins completing the top ten.

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Thruxton, Free Practice one:

Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 1m:15.213s Billy McConnell (Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.324s Dan Linfoot (Honda Racing) +0.397s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.502s Jakub Smrz (Lloyd & Jones PR Racing BMW) +0.601s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.771s Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.792s Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.905s Jason O’Halloran (Honda Racing) +0.906s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.926s

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, Thruxton, Free Practice two:

Jake Dixon (RAF Reserves Kawasaki) 1m:14.716s Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) +0.202s Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.242s Shane Byrne (Be Wiser Ducati) +0.245s Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.384s Lee Jackson (Smiths Racing BMW) +0.837s Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) +0.840s Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) +0.858s Billy McConnell (Quattro Plant FS-3 Kawasaki) +0.926s John Hopkins (Moto Rapido Ducati) +0.953s

Jake Dixon

RAF Reserves Kawasaki

“To be fair we started off the sessions quite well as we have been on the bike earlier in the week when we went testing at Cadwell Park.

“We rolled out in free practice one here and I felt really good on the bike, we stayed on the SC1 tyre and we knew we had the pace with that in the first session.

“We put a SC0 in for the last run in the second session and we also did a race run, which was really good and with consistent lap times for 18 laps, so if we can do that in the race we will be in a strong position. We also had a go at the one lap at the end and she was spinning up but it was really good fun!

“This is such a unique circuit and it is one of my favourites on the calendar because how fast it is – you need big balls to do it and I am pretty stupid so I do seem to go pretty quick around here!

“We will look through the data tonight and see where we can improve tomorrow ready to bring out tomorrow.”