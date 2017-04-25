JG Speedfit Kawasaki Hoping to Maintain 100% Race Record

With four wins from the first four races, and placed first and second in the early title table, it’s been a perfect start to the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship season for the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team.

Leon Haslam currently leads the way on 86 points after backing up his double at the season opener at Donington Park with a second and third last time out at Brands Hatch to maintain his 100% record of podium finishes and title lead.

However, teammate Luke Mossey, 24 from Cambridgeshire, is just five points behind after claiming his first ever championship win and double race victory in round two.

The team is eager to maintain its 100 per cent-win record at Oulton Park for round three of the series this Bank Holiday weekend (29th April to 1st May).

Haslam won four out of the five races at Oulton in 2016 and he’ll be keen for a repeat performance at one of his favourite circuits. He also fired a warning to his rivals at the official test last week as he lapped 0.3s inside the lap record to top the timesheets ahead of reigning champion and regular sparring partner Shane Byrne.

Mossey, too, will be confident of more success this weekend meanwhile, and following his imperious performance in the last round will arrive at the Cheshire circuit in a buoyant mood.

The Cambridgeshire rider lost out on first place to Haslam at Oulton last September – and was fifth fastest overall at last week’s test.

As well as topping the points table after the first two rounds, the duo also top the podium credits with Haslam leading Mossey by 14 points to 13. However, with seven rounds still to go before the crucial showdown gets under way, which will ultimately decide the 2017 champion, they both know the importance of remaining consistent to ensure they keep racking up the all-important credits.

The meeting also sees the second round of the Hyundai Heavy Industries British Sidecar Championship take place with reigning champions Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood looking to build upon their solid start to the season.

Despite tricky conditions at Brands Hatch, the duo opened their account for the season with a brace of second place finishes to lie ten points behind double victors Tim and Tristan Reeves. With just one race at Oulton Park, they will be keen to get back to winning ways and instantly claw back some ground on their Kent rivals.

Haslam said: “Oulton for me is a normal track that will work with my style and bike so I’m looking forward to it, especially after coming out of Brands Indy with two podiums and breaking the lap record during testing last week.

“I’ve got good memories there from last year when I won the triple header so we know the Kawasaki works well and hopefully as a team we can maintain our winning streak and keep progressing on.”

Mossey said: “I was over the moon after my first ever win and double header at Brands Indy and I’m really looking forward to Oulton Park. We finished there second last year just behind Leon and obviously, the Kawasaki works well there. Hopefully I can maintain this speed now.

“Last year we proved that we don’t have any more bogey tracks on the superbike and I’m just looking forward now to round three. I’ve always enjoyed Oulton Park and hopefully we can keep bagging the rostrums and get a few more race wins.”

Charlwood said: “We’re still finding our feet on the new bike so we weren’t necessarily at the top of our game at Brands Hatch but we still managed to come second with the whole season still to go.

“The goal now is to get ourselves into the best condition possible and we were pleased with our times in testing last week so we’re really looking forward to round two.”

MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship standings:

Leon Haslam (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 86

Luke Mossey (JG Speedfit Kawasaki) 81

Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) 65

Josh Brookes (Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha) 48

Peter Hickman (Smiths Racing BMW) 37

Glenn Irwin (Be Wiser Ducati) 36