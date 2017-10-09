JG Speedfit Kawasaki Prepare for Title Fight at Brands

Leon Haslam and the JG Speedfit Kawasaki team are preparing for the title fight of their careers this weekend (13th to 15th October) as they head to Brands Hatch for the final round of the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship.

The Derbyshire rider has finished second in BSB three times (2006, 2008 and 2016) but is currently at the top of the table with a 32-point lead giving him his best ever chance of winning the elusive title.

Leon has already had a second and third on the Brands Indy circuit this season as well as a third and fifth on the Brands Hatch GP circuit in July this year. The 34-year-old will be aiming to increase his lead over Josh Brookes and Shane Byrne early on with a win in the first race of the triple-header weekend on Saturday.

Similarly, teammate Luke Mossey will want to end his roller coaster of a season on a high. He has historically performed well at the legendary circuit having claimed his maiden Superpole in 2016 and his first ever win, which was a double race victory, in April this year.

He will be hoping for a brilliant Brands once again, especially after the issues he has suffered as a result of breaking his back following a heavy crash at Thruxton in August.

He’s now ninth overall in the table but still very much in contention for the BSB Rider’s Cup, awarded to the rider who finishes seventh at season’s end.

In the British F1 Sidecar Championship reigning champions Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood will sadly not be competing at Brands Hatch following their dramatic crash at Assen two weeks ago.

Ryan sustained multiple fractures in his foot and wrist which will require surgery and a lengthy recovery. Ricky walked away relatively unscathed but the outfit took the brunt of the accident and needs extensive repair work. However, they will be present at Brands Hatch to honour their hospitality and sponsorship agreements and provide support to their JG Speedfit Kawasaki team mates.

Haslam said: “I feel really good as the Showdown’s gone quite well and I’m in a really strong position with a significant lead over Josh and Shakey, but we’ve got to treat Brands Hatch as a normal round.

“It’s a three-race weekend so the plan is to work hard on the Friday, see what we can do on the Saturday and then we’ll know what we need to do to win the championship.”

Mossey said: “I’m looking forward to the weekend. It’s the last round of the season, which I can’t believe, and we want to finish it on a high. I really like Brands Hatch and we’ve had great results there in the past, including my double win back in April.

“My back is now feeling great, it’s been about two and a half months so I’d say it’s fully healed. We’re going into the weekend with the aim of getting a rostrum. I want to come home with a trophy and shake a few things up in the Showdown. With it being a triple header, we’ve got a few chances.

“I’m already looking forward to the 2018 season with JG Speedfit Kawasaki and challenging for the championship.”

