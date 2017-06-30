Joan Mir back in command, Martin declared unfit after crash

Points leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) bounced back from a more difficult Dutch GP in style on Day 1 at the Sachsenring, topping the timesheets by more than half a second from closest challenger and key title rival Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers). The weather stayed dry for Moto3™, under grey skies.

The headline of the day was the Red Flag interruption in FP2 after a crash for title challenger and third fastest on Friday Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3). The Spaniard suffered a highside in the afternoon and was then taken to the Medical Centre at the circuit. He has been declared unfit for the rest of the event with a fractured right ankle and a second break in the same leg.

P4 overall was another strong showing from home hero Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing), after the German showed great pace in FP1 and FP2. Livio Loi (Leopard Racing) was fifth fastest on Day 1 as the Belgian rider got back into the top echelons of the timesheets, ahead of Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Bo Bendsneyder, who set his fastest lap in FP1.

Sky Racing Team VR46’s Nicolo Bulega followed up a promising morning with almost the exact same laptime in the afternoon for P7 on combined timesheets, with Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) showing more good form to go eighth and slot in behind the Italian on Day 1. Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) was P9 in a solid opening day at the Sachsenring, just ahead of teammate Aron Canet, who completed the top ten.

Jakub Kornfeil (Peugeot MC Saxoprint) was P11, with Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team) was twelfth overall on Day 1 and fastest rookie as he got the German GP off to a flier. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) took thirteenth. Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was another flying the rookie flag in fourteenth, and Malaysian Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team) completed the fastest fifteen on Friday.

Moto3™ head out for FP3 on Saturday morning at 9:00 (GMT +2).