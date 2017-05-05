Joan Mir back on top in Andalucia

After a wet FP1 at the Red Bull Gran Premio de España, FP2 dawned drier and drying for the Moto3™ field, with points leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) taking to the top with a 1:49.564, two tenths ahead of key rivals Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) and John McPhee (British Talent Team).

There were some crashes on Day 1, including incidents for Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46), Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) and John McPhee, but conditions were almost completely dry by the end of FP2, although laptimes hovered some way above lap record pace.

Fourth in a slightly shaken up order further back was a stunning performance from Darryn Binder (Platinum Bay Real Estate), with Livio Loi (Leopard Racing) completing the top five ahead of Tony Arbolino, who took sixth despite his crash. Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Niccolo Antonelli was P7, with teammate Bo Bendsneyder having a tough first day down in P22.

FP1’s fastest in the wet Jakub Kornfeil (Peugeot MC Saxoprint) was P8, with the top ten completed by Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Mahindra Northgate Aspar) in a much-improved Friday for the reigning FIM CEV Repsol Moto3™ Junior World Champion. His predecessor to that title and last year’s polesitter Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) had a more difficult day in nineteenth.

Some other big names find themselves just outside the top ten, with Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) and teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio taking eleventh to thirteenth respectively. Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) locked out the first fifteen on Friday.

Moto3™ are back out first on Saturday, before qualifying at 12:35 (GMT +2).