Joan Mir honing in on home glory after Fenati fights back

Home turf is always a special place to race, as Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) found out once again last time out as he put on a wet weather masterclass to win by more than 28 seconds at Misano. In doing so, he took back second in the title fight – but key rival Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) remains 61 points clear at the head of the table. And now? Back to home turf for the Spaniard, as the paddock heads for MotorLand.

Last year Mir took a top five as a rookie, which makes good reading for the Majorcan – and he did the double at the track in the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3™ Junior World Championship in 2015. That same year, Fenati was on the podium in third in the World Championship, and took the win at the track in 2014 – setting the scene for a good showdown in 2017.

Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) also took a solid rookie result last season in seventh, and he’ll be wanting to bounce back quickly after a DNF at Misano. His teammate, Enea Bastianini, will be thinking the same – and was on the podium at MotorLand in 2016; the highest finisher of those still competing in the class. Just behind him was then-teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), another top finisher as a rookie last year, and another threat this year. Add in his 2017 teammate Jorge Martin, and the fight at the front is sure to be a good showdown – with many looking for glory on enemy territory or glory on home turf.

Two of the wildcards lining up will be interesting prospects, too, having experience already this season – filling in for injured riders on the world stage. Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) and Jaume Masia (Cuna de Campeones) will both be looking to make an impact.

After practice on Friday from 9am (GMT +2), the lightweight class go racing at 11am on Sunday.

Moto3 World Championship Classification

1 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) 246 points

2 – Romano Fenati (ITA – Honda) 185 points

3 – Aron Canet (SPA – Honda) 162 points

4 – Jorge Martín (SPA – Honda) 121 points

5 – Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA – Honda) 117 points