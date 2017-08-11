Joan Mir remains the ringmaster on Day 1 in Austria

FP1 at the NeroGiardini Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich was reigned by Joan Mir (Leopard Racing), and the combined timesheets told the same story by the and of action as FP2 was interrupted by rain. The Majorcan’s best from the morning was unthreatened, with Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) the closest challenger a few tenths back. Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) was third.

Canet was the master of the afternoon session as conditions changed from damp patches to drying and then back to rain, with Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team) second in the tricky conditions and Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) taking third.

On the combined timesheets, Bastianini was P4 from his FP1 time, with Dutchman Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completing the top five. Jules Danilo (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) was sixth in a solid session for the Frenchman.

John McPhee (British Talent Team) opened his Austrian GP account with a good performance to go seventh, and also proved his pace in wetter conditions in the afternoon. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) took P8 on combined times, in close company with McPhee and only 0.002 off the Brit’s best.

Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) set the ninth fastest time overall, staying clear of Brno polesitter Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing Team) by only 0.013 as the Argentinean completed the top ten. Rodrigo was also fifth fastest in the afternoon.

Livio Loi (Leopard Racing) was eleventh ahead of a solid time from Marco Bezzechhi (CIP), who in turn headed compatriot Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse). Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) was fourteenth as he comes back from a broken leg sustained at the German GP, and the Spaniard played it safe in the tricky conditions of FP2, not venturing out.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (Honda Team Asia) locked out the fastest fifteen, also showing great pace in the wettest conditions of FP2.

Moto3™ qualify on Saturday at 12:35 (GMT +2), with the race set for 11:00 on Sunday morning.