Joan Mir stakes an early claim on the ArgentinaGP

Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) continued his form following his win in the #QatarGP, taking to the top of combined times late in FP2 to end Friday on top. Key rival Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) was the closest challenger to the Mallorcan, ending the day half a second back. Compatriot Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) bounced back from a difficult Qatar GP in style to complete the top three.

British Talent Team rider John McPhee was holding the top spot until late on and ended the day in fourth – more fantastic form from the Losail podium finisher. Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completed the top five, just ahead of RBA BOE Racing Team rider Juanfran Guevara. Second RBA rider and home hero Gabriel Rodrigo impressed in FP1 despite having broken his collarbone in Qatar, with the Argentine rider passed fit to race and ending first practice in P2 before being hampered by some technical issues in FP2.

Darryn Binder put in a good performance for Platinum Bay Real Estate in P7 on combined times, with Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Livio Loi (Leopard Racing) and Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) completing the top ten.

Top rookie on Day 1 in Argentina was Honda Team Asia rider Kaito Toba, with the Japanese rider impressing in P13.

FP3 begins for Moto3™ at 9:00am local time (GMT -3).