John McGuinness continues with Jackson Racing for third successive year

Honda Racing’s John McGuinness will continue his association with Jackson Racing in 2017 with the Preston-based team again supplying the Morecambe Missile with Honda machinery for the Supersport 600cc races.



The deal sees McGuinness continue to be mounted on a CBR600RR Honda for the Supersport races at both the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT where he’ll be alongside the team’s full time rider Lee Johnston. Run by brothers Alan and Andy, it will be the third successive year the 23-times TT winner has ridden for the Jackson Racing concern and he’s keen to build on the success already achieved.

More associated with success in the 1000cc races, McGuinness’s recent efforts on the Supersport machine have gone relatively unnoticed but 2016 proved he’s riding as well as ever on the 600. Indeed, a lap of 126.329mph in last year’s opening Supersport TT race was his quickest in the class since 2013 and helped him secure an excellent fifth place at the chequered flag. The year before had seen him secure seventh and eighth place finishes around the Mountain Course.

Meanwhile, the North West 200 has seen McGuinness claim top ten finishes in both the races in 2015 and 2016, his best being a seventh in the second race of 2015. His eighth place finish in the opening Supersport race of 2016 around the Triangle was only five seconds adrift of a podium place.

One of McGuinness’ personal sponsors, BetVictor, will be adding their support to Jackson Racing in 2017 and the 44-year old will form part of a strong two-man line up with Ulsterman Johnston having already been announced as Jackson Racing’s full time rider for 2017. He’ll ride Hondas in the Superbike, Supersport and Superstock classes at all of the International road races.

John McGuinness: “I’m delighted to be riding for Jackson Racing once more in the Supersport class as the two year’s we’ve had together so far have been excellent. Everyone knows the 600cc races are some of the most competitive around but I’ve been riding as well as ever in the class, which has been borne out in both my speeds and results. You’d be hard pushed to find two more enthusiastic people than Alan and Andy and in both 2015 and 2016 they’ve given me a bike that has been faultless.”

“My fifth place in last year’s first Supersport race at the TT was one of my most pleasing results of the week and if you’re lapping at more than 126mph on a 600, you’re not hanging around! That shows the strength of the bike and I’m extremely confident we’re going to have another strong year. I’m really looking forward to riding for the team again and working with Lee.”

Alan Jackson: “It’s great to have secured the services of John for a third successive year and the whole team is looking forward to working with him once more. The two year’s we’ve had together have been thoroughly enjoyable and we’re confident we can again supply John with machinery to get the results everyone knows he’s capable of. We’ve done some more development work on the engine, which should help even further, and the combination of John and Lee is a formidable team. They get on really well and with the master and the young gun on board, we’re looking forward to an excellent 2017.”

“Most team’s say each year that they have the best rider line up but this has never been truer for Jackson Racing. We’re in a really strong position to challenge for great results with the combination of both Lee and John on the Ten Kate-prepared machines.”

The team’s preparations get underway later this week with their first pre-season tests taking place at Monteblanco, Spain.