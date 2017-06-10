Jorge Martin races to record-breaking pole in Montmelo

After a frenetic last dash for the line in Moto3™ qualifying, it’s home hero Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) who will be starting from pole position in the Catalan GP – with an incredible margin over the field of over six tenths. It’s the fifth time the Spaniard has topped the timesheets in qualifying this season.

Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) looked set for pole until the final minutes but was pushed down to second – the same as his position in the Championship – ahead of first time podium finisher in Mugello Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing) in third. Canet, however, was also given a three-place grid penalty and will therefore drop off the front row.

Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) was fourth fastest but moves onto the front row, ahead of Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) and Platinum Bay Real Estate rider Marcos Ramirez, who showed more impressive pace after a real step forward this season.

Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) stayed at the sharp end in seventh, ahead of rostrum finisher last time out Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3).

Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) kept his impressive momentum going in qualifying to cross the line ninth fastest, with Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completing the top ten.

Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing Team) was P11, ahead of a solid qualifying position for Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Aspar Mahindra Moto3) to get back towards the front in P12 for the Indian manufacturer.

Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was thirteenth fastest but will start further back following a 12-place grid penalty for riding slowly on Friday, with compatriot Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) P14 in qualifying but also penalised – in his case by three places. Fifteenth fastest was Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

The lights go out at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday as the lightweight runners go racing.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

1 – Jorge Martin (SPA – Honda) 1’53.368

2 – Aron Canet (SPA – Honda) +0.627

3 – Juanfran Guevara (SPA – KTM) + 0.659