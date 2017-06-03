Jorge Martin sets pole in Moto3 – but McPhee starts first

Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) has taken his fourth pole of the year – and third in a row – at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, with a stunning last dash over the line to just steal the honours from John McPhee (British Talent Team) and Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing). However, with a penalty for Martin from FP3 of 12 grid positions, McPhee will start from P1 and a host of riders behind will be shuffled forward a position.

Mir was one to suffer an early incident with a highside out of Turn 1 during the session, rider ok, before home hero Nicolo Bulega then also took a highside tumble without consequence. With the action then dying down to leave the riders lying in wait in pitlane, the final dash saw the majority of the grid fighting in the final minute for a chance at pole.

As the initial group crossed the line, it seemed that pole position was going to go to the British Talent Team – but a last effort from Martin, including a move on teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio before the line, saw the Spaniard steal the show in the last few seconds to head McPhee and Mir.

‘Diggia’ was fourth fastest, ahead of an impressive bounce back from Bulega and another solid performance from Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing) to set the sixth best lap.

Championship hopeful Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) was P7 for his home race, with Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) in eighth in another solid showing of form for the Spaniard.

Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo) got back into the top ten in ninth, with Tatsuki Suzuki flying the flag for the new SIC58 Sqaudra Corse in P10 as they line up on home turf on the world stage for the first time.

Jules Danilo (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) just beat Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to P11, with Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46), Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Darryn Binder (Platinum Bay Real Estate) completing the fastest fifteen.

Race day at Mugello is always a thriller, with the 1.1km long straight providing the riders with the perfect opportunity for slipstreaming as the lights go out at 11:00 (GMT +2).

Moto3 Qualifying Results

1 – Jorge Martin (SPA – Honda) 1’57.176

2 – John McPhee (GBR – Honda) +0.148

3 – Joan Mir (SPA – Honda) + 0.194