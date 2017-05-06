Jorge Martin smashes the lap record in Jerez

Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) broke Jack Miller’s record from 2014 in qualifying for the Gran Premio Red Bull de España, setting a 1:46.004 on his penultimate run on clear track to top the timesheets by over four tenths. Compatriot Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) lines up in P2, with Texas winner Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) completing the front row.

Last year’s polesitter Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) heads up the second row in fourth, ahead of a career best for Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) in fifth. Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo) locks out Row 2.

Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was another putting in a best ever as he starts in seventh, ahead of Sky Racing Team VR46’s Andrea Migno. Championship leader Joan Mir had crossed the line to take an initial P4 for Leopard Racing, but then had that laptime cancelled for exceeding track limits and will instead start in ninth on the third row.

Darryn Binder (Platinum Bay Real Estate) impressed in P10, ahead of some more established names: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) and Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team) in P11 and P12.

After a tougher start to the season, Jerez has looked sunnier for Mahindra and qualifying proved no different, as Albert Arenas (Mahindra Northgate Aspar) put in a solid lap to start P13 in his home race, ahead of Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and top rookie Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team) completing the top fifteen.

Philipp Oettl was one crasher in the session, and the Südmetall Schedl GP Racing unfortunately suffered a broken collarbone – therefore forced to sit out the rest of the weekend.

Racing starts at 11:00 (GMT +2) in the Spanish GP on Sunday, with Moto3™ out first.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

1 – Jorge Martin (SPA – Honda) 1’46.004

2 – Aron Canet (SPA – Honda) +0.437

3 – Romano Fenati (ITA – Honda) + 0.514