Jorge Martin wins last dash pole position shootout

Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) will start the French GP from pole position after some spots of rain in the Moto3™ qualifying session left the field on a rush to be the last over the line as it dried out – making it the third pole in five races for the Spaniard. Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) had crossed the line with a slightly faster time, but had the laptime cancelled due to exceeding track limits at Turn 8, consequently starting from P2. Juanfran Guevara (RBA BOE Racing Team) completes the front row.

Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) heads up the second row in a solid session for the Italian title contender, ahead of an incredible P5 for Albert Arenas (Aspar Mahindra Moto3) after the Mahindra rider also impressed in a damp FP3. Niccolo Antonelli (Red Bull KTM Ajo), fastest before the shower interrupted the session, starts from sixth.

Marcos Ramirez (Platinum Bay Real Estate) followed up his impressive P4 over the line in Jerez with more good form to line up in seventh, with Championship leader Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) in the middle of the third row. Mir is ahead of the second Red Bull KTM Ajo machine of Bo Bendsneyder, as the Dutchman got back at the sharp end. Wildcard and Bendsneyder’s new teammate Danny Kent – 2015 Moto3™ World Champion – completes the top ten.

Enea Bastianini (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and teammate Aron Canet join Kent on row four, with Livio Loi (Leopard Racing), Mahindra-riding rookie Manuel Pagliani (CIP) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) locking out the top fifteen.

The lights go out for the race at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday, with the contest sure to be another rollercoaster of a Moto3™ ride.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

1 – Jorge Martin (SPA – Honda) 1’42.813

2 – Nicolò Bulega (ITA – KTM) + 0.031

3 – Juanfran Guevara (SPA – KTM) + 0.148