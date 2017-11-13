UAE based, Nerds Racing Team (NRT) have secured the services of French World Supersport rider Jules Cluzel, for their debut into the World Supersport Championship for the 2018 season.

Teaming up with another young star, Thomas Gradinger, Cluzel is hungry for a Championship win. After many World supersport race wins and with total confidence in his future package and his highly experienced team around him, Cluzel is aiming for the top spot on the podium.

NRT Team Owner, Vafi Khan commented: “Nothing is impossible with vivid dreams and the right team. We are excited and also thankfull that Jules has the confidence to join our new team. He has discussed at length the teams aims and goals and is ready to give 100% in return.”

Jules added: “I’m really excited to join this promising project. I know few people inside the Team and I’m pretty sure we will be ready to fight for the victory from Phillip Island 2018 opening round.”

2017 IDM Supersport Championship winner, Thomas Gradinger, will step onto the world stage next season with NRT, it can now be announced.

Since his wildcard entry at Lausitzring WorldSSP round back in August, where he made a firm impression with Team Manager Gary Reynders, he has been in talks with the team boss and can now confirm the rumours that he has signed with the Indian backed team.

Gradinger commented: “I am very happy and thankful to get the chance from NRT to race in WorldSSP, it was my dream since I began racing. My goal for this season is to learn as much as I can and improve every race. I can’t wait until the first race to work with my crew.”

Gary Reynders: “I am very happy I have the opportunity to give a young Austrian rider the chance to compete in a FIM Supersport World Championship. His performance in Lausitzring was impressive and we hope he can continue to develop his skills with our team.”