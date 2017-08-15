K-Tech Razor Shocks for Triumph Twins

K-Tech ‘s gas-filled Razor and Razor Lite shocks are now available for the Triumph T120, Street Twin and Thruxton, offering Hinckley twin owners improved comfort, handling and precision adjustment.

Styled to blend in with the Bonneville’s retro lines, both the Razor and Razor Lite come in a subtle and traditional black finish, yet contain the latest in suspension technology.

Designed in the UK using K-Tech’s extensive experience in the race paddock, both are nitrogen-filled, providing more consistent internal pressure as the damper operates, for a smoother ride.

Rebound damping on the Razor and Razor Lite is adjustable by hand – no tools required – using a dial at the base of the shock absorber.

Length can also be adjusted by up to 10 mm, simply by turning the nuts above the spring, (one turn = 1 mm, so it is easy to measure),

Razor shocks feature a piggyback reservoir, with an additional hand-dial at the collar, for quick and easy compression damping adjustment.

Both Razor and Razor Lite units are direct replacements for the original equipment and are available for the T120, Street Twin, Thruxton 1200 and the Scrambler (up to 2015).

Razor Lite shocks for the Bonneville range retail for £594.00 including VAT.

Razor shocks for the Bonneville range sell for £954.00 including VAT.

K-Tech’s growing catalogue of suspension products also includes a range of service parts and tools for these and many other makes and models.

For more information contact your local K-Tech Suspension stockist or call K-Tech 01283 559 000 or visit www.ktechsuspension.com.