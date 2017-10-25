The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is born on the street and inspired by the track

Kawasaki adds a lightweight street focused contender to the expanding Ninja range: the all new Kawasaki Ninja 400 – an impressive, sharp-looking, accessible sports model offering excitement and ease of riding.

Kawasaki proudly introduces a new sports model into the highly competitive 400cc market, which has strong representation in Asia and America and is now gaining ground in Europe. Clad in sharp new Ninja styling, the new Ninja 400 delivers greater performance than its predecessor thanks to an all-new more powerful engine and a significantly lighter chassis.

But like the Ninja 300 that preceded it, this new Ninja model possesses much more than high performance. Not only does the Ninja 400 offer stunning, high-quality looks, its stronger engine performance, light, predictable handling and relaxed, sporty riding position make it both fun and easy to ride. This duality – the ability to offer excitement and ease of riding to wide range of customers – is sure to make the new Ninja 400 a fan favourite.

The new sporty 399cm3 parallel-twin engine is tuned to deliver greater performance than its predecessor at all rpm thanks largely to the new downdraft intake, which is accompanied by a larger airbox offering increased intake efficiency. This increased performance – 45ps at 10,000rpm and 40% more torque (38 Nm at 8,000rpm), is complimented by a rider-friendly character and high controllability courtesy of a smooth and predictable throttle response, abundant low-end torque and a new assist and slipper clutch with an extremely light feel at the lever.

While being just 100cm3 larger, the capacity increase is just one part of a fundamental upgrade delivering improved power, torque, chassis stability and suspension compliance that moves entry-level Ninja riding into a completely new arena.

To that end, Ninja 400’s lightweight trellis frame has a similar design to that of the Ninja H2’s and Kawasaki’s advanced dynamic rigidity analysis was used to ensure optimum rigidity with light weight. The engine is rigid-mounted and used as a stressed member and the new frame design contributes significantly to the bike’s low 168kg kerb mass and reassuring handling. With its lighter chassis and slim, compact design matched by a more rigid 41mm diameter fork, the Ninja 400 offers both stability and manoeuvrability, making it an easy choice for new and experienced riders alike.

Head-turning looks have always been a forte of Ninja models, regardless of displacement and with the mighty Ninja ZX-10R as inspiration, the Ninja 400 fits right into the legendary Ninja range. The large volume bodywork with hints of Ninja H2 styling gives the impression of a larger capacity machine, attracts attention and gives even greater level of wind protection. Furthermore, it’s all topped off with contemporary design, excellent fit and finish plus the look and feel of the KRT ZX-10RR racing colours.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be available in showrooms in February 2018.

Colours:

Metallic Spark Black

Lime Green / Ebony (KRT Edition)