Lightweight, breathable and using the latest in heating technology, the new Premium J501 Heated Jacket from Keis brings comfort and controllable warmth to winter rides.

Designed specifically for motorcyclists, the J501 features a lighter and thinner construction than any of its predecessors, so it sits comfortably, even under close-fitting riding kit.

Heating is provided by Micro Carbon Fibre panels, which deliver an even spread of heat around the chest, kidneys, arms and collar, helping the wearer to stay comfortable and focused on the road ahead. Carbon panels are not only thinner and more flexible than traditional wired elements, they are also more reliable, so they are covered by a lifetime warranty, for complete peace of mind.

The jacket itself is made from lightweight and breathable soft shell fabric, and has elasticated panels, giving a snug fit that allows the rider to move around unhindered.

There are two external pockets – ideal for phone or wallet – and dedicated zipped pockets for the included cables and heat controller, to keep things organised and easy to find. Keis have also lengthened the elasticated cuffs, so they fit better under riding jackets and gloves.

Designed to be run direct from the motorcycle’s 12v battery, current draw is just 7A.

Produced in black, with stylish red side panels, the Keis J501 comes in chest sizes 36”-50” and retails for £199.99 including VAT. As an introductory offer, a Heavy Duty Heat Controller – normally £34.99 – is included free of charge. For information the Keis range of heated clothing and accessories, call 01256 704909 or visit www.keisapparel.co.uk.