Keep on track with MotoGP with the Official App

The brand-new and free Official MotoGP™ App will let you enjoy MotoGP anywhere, anytime

Wherever you are, get the brand new Official MotoGP™ App now and enjoy the best all-inclusive tool for following the World Championship in detail.

Downloadable for free on the iTunes App Store for iOS devices and on Google Play for Android, the Official MotoGP™ App offers numerous functionalities as well as premium features. It’s available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Japanese.

Key features include:

Live & OnDemand Video

Watch all Grands Prix Live and OnDemand in High-Definition, as well as exclusive content and the best moments from every session of every race weekend.

Enjoy more than 45,000 videos from 1992 to the present day, including full races, interviews, summaries, features, reports and much more.

Pick your favourite layout and watch up to 4 of the 6 available feeds simultaneously! You can also pause or rewind the action via DVR feature.

**VideoPass subscription required**

Live Timing

Follow the action as it unfolds with the extensively updated Live Timing feature, and watch lap times progress as the riders speed through each sector of the track. Weather info, split times, sector tracking and exclusive data allows you to see exactly how the riders are performing throughout each lap and chart the riders as their teams and mechanics do. All available Live & OnDemand.

**TimingPass subscription required**

Real-time 3D-Tracking

Follow any rider in real-time around the track – zoom in on the action on the enhanced and interactive circuit maps to follow a specific rider or pull out for a wider perspective to see the whole field. Change angles and perspectives as you wish during sessions and races. All available Live & OnDemand.

**TimingPass subscription required**

Live Audio Commentary

Follow all the sessions of every Grand Prix with the Audio Commentary from the motogp.com commentary team. All available Live & OnDemand.

**TimingPass subscription required**

Latest News & Photos

Be the first to get all the latest preseason news, plus updates during race weekends and between Grands Prix throughout the season – including more than 200 new photos per race weekend.

Inside MotoGP™

The MotoGP™ guide has been significantly enhanced to feature everything you could possibly need to know about the world of MotoGP™, including technical info on the bikes, a detailed history of the sport and enough info on all the rules & regulations to satisfy any huge fan of the sport!

Events Info

Get all the information you need for each circuit, including key data, racing stats and records, videos, directions and much more.

Riders and Teams

Check out all the stats, pictures and information about the riders and teams of the MotoGP™ World Championship, updated prior the start of the season!

With an exciting new season ahead, don’t wait any longer – download the Official MotoGP™ App for free on the iTunes App Store for iOS devices, or on Google Play for Android to enjoy MotoGP™ anywhere, anytime !