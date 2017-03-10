Knox Gets Interactive

Knox has launched a brand new website, designed to make it easier for riders to find all the information they need on the British company’s exciting 2017 collection.

The site has been de-cluttered, so it’s much easier for visitors to find the product they’re looking for.

Along with images and specifications for Knox base-layers, armoured shirts, mid-layers, outer jackets, jeans & trousers, body armour and gloves, there are showcase videos to give viewers a better understanding of the products on offer.

Plus hundreds of customer reviews (Knox has an ‘Excellent’ 5-star rating on Trust Pilot) giving real world opinions on Knox products.

An improved stockist finder enables people to locate their nearest Knox dealer – worldwide – and delivery options include UPS Access Points in the UK, France, Germany and Italy.

Live chat is available during office hours, so customers can get answers to any specific questions, and the new site is mobile friendly, for easy operation on any device.

Visit www.planet-knox.com to see for yourself or find Knox on social media @knoxarmour.