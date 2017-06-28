KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT: Grander Touring

KTM is now offering a PowerParts ‘Touring Package’ worth over £1000 with every new 1290 SUPER DUKE GT sold.

The fastest V-twin sports touring bike in the world, the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT (£15,999) is a true gran turismo – mastering the seemingly impossible split between passionate fun riding, comfortable long distance travelling and breathtaking track day use.

By taking many of the attributes of the naked bike class-defining KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R but adding a host of practical features suited for serious mile missions, riders can go further and faster as this machine goes to the next level in terms of refinement and comfort.

Punching out 173hp and 144nm of torque, the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT also boasts a 23-litre fuel tank, WP semi-active suspension adjustable by the push of a button, cruise control, a quickshifter, LED cornering lights, heated grips, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and LED indicators with automatic turn reset (ATIR).

Also, as standard, are changeable ergonomics for optimum rider comfort, a one-handed adjustable screen with eight positions and the incredible Motorcycle Stability Control; providing combined ABS with a cornering function and lean-angle sensitive traction control. Different Ride Modes, effecting throttle response and traction control sensitivity, are also easily activated by the intuitive mode switch and menu screen.

All new KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GTs purchased from official KTM Street dealers in the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands from now until stocks last will come equipped with a complementary KTM PowerParts ‘Touring Package’ at no additional cost. Fully developed alongside the bike, the official accessories in this package include the Ergo Heated Seats for rider and passenger, the seamless Luggage System panniers key and colour-matched to the bike and a GPS Mounting Bracket.