Following on from revolutionary model introductions in enduro in the last two years, KTM is proud to announce its refined and updated EXC model year 2019 line-up.

KTM’s continued strive for excellence has ensured the orange brand remains the enduro market-leader with the KTM EXC line-up. Last years announcement of the world’s first series-production, fuel-injection 2-stroke offroad competition machines, the KTM 250 EXC TPI and KTM 300 EXC TPI takes the possibilities of enduro to new heights, whilst complimenting the high-performing 4-stroke models within the range.

Improved WP fork settings and a reworked WP shock absorber with a re-designed main piston and settings, provide improved confidence-inspiring damping characteristics. A new seat cover, stronger battery and new graphics with a READY TO RACE orange frame compliment high-quality Brembo brakes, No-Dirt footpegs and NEKEN handlebar. CNC milled hubs with high-end black Giant rims also come as standard on these championship winning machines.

The KTM 125 XC-W and KTM 150 XC-W 2-strokes, designed for closed-course use, receive a new cylinder with a machined exhaust port and a new power valve for high-end performance. An optimized kick-starter seat along with an ultra-compact, newly designed DS clutch and cover reduces overall engine width to previous models. In addition, a re-worked 6-speed transmission offers better function and improved reliability.

To accompany the new KTM EXC model line-up is the KTM PowerWear collection. Suit up and ride to the limit, with our wide range of offroad and casual gear to tackle the toughest terrain or to stay READY TO RACE on non-dirtbiking days.

For those wishing to customise their machine, our engineers along with leading accessory brands have developed a selection of KTM PowerParts enabling you to take your ride to new heights.

“The last two years have been incredibly exciting for our Enduro machine development here at KTM. A brand new ground-breaking generation for model year 2017 that had been re-designed from the ground up has been followed by series-production fuel-injection 2-stroke models for 2018. It’s been an incredibly fast-moving but fruitful few years in terms of development for this segment in which we remain the market leaders.

“Model year 2019 sees some key adjustments across all models, along with more in-depth refinements for our KTM 125 XC-W and KTM 150 XC-W machines. As we step into a new era of enduro, we are looking forward to the latest KTM EXC models reaching the dealer floors”, commented KTM Senior Product Manager Offroad, Joachim Sauer.