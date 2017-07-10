KTM RC 390 2017 – Race Performance, Road Winner

Big updates for supersports racer on the road

• KTM RC 390 receives host of changes for 2017

• Now with ride by wire for smoother power delivery

• New side-mounted silence

• Power assist slipper clutch

• Adjustable levers, new passenger seat, wider mirrors, among others

With Moto3-inspired race genes, the KTM RC 390 features state-of-the-art engineering, excellent power-to-weight ratio and performance. Designed to rule the streets on a daily basis with its pure-bred racing attitude, it has an uncompromising big bike feel and the sporting capabilities to back it up – as demonstrated in the spectacular KTM RC CUP series across the world.

For 2017, the advanced 373.2cc single-cylinder has received a variety of upgrades to keep it ahead of the pack. Rapid acceleration is delivered smoothly from any amount of throttle turn with the introduction of ride by wire to the punchy engine. Further benefits of this system include better connection with the rider and bike, improved efficiency and reduced cable routing on the bike.

A new ‘conventional’ side-mounted silencer replaces the underbelly offering of the previous model, helping the KTM RC 390 to easily achieve stricter emissions laws without reducing its racy sound. This required a redesigned lower fairing and the right-side passenger footpeg now acts as a bracket for the lightweight silencer.

Helping to get things stopped faster and under control is a 20mm larger (now 320mm) front brake disc, bitten down by the Brembo-developed radial four-piston brake caliper with cutting-edge Bosch ABS and the new power assist slipper clutch (PASC) for ultimate control when downshifting aggressively.

The Austrian engineers didn’t stop there, as KTM’s development plan for the established model has seen other revisions to aid comfort and usability of this worldwide machine, including span-adjustable levers, wider view mirrors, and more comfortable race-style passenger seat.

As for all KTMs, the new KTM RC 390 is complemented by a diverse collection of KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear. Fully developed alongside the bike, the KTM PowerParts range from practical, performance or personalisation to help riders create the perfect KTM RC 390. Either designed and made by KTM or developed in conjunction with leading brands, the KTM PowerWear range ensures KTM RC 390 riders can always look good on and off the bike with the perfect collection of functional and casual clothing.

For more information on the KTM RC 390 and to find your nearest authorised KTM dealer, visit www.ktm.com.