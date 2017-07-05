KTM RC CUP: Double Hart Attack

Perfect weather conditions gave the young riders the very best chance to showcase their talent on identical Cup specification KTM RC 390 machines for Round 4 of the Santander Consumer Finance KTM RC CUP this past weekend (30 June – 2 July).

Fenton Seabright arrived at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk as championship leader, looking to extend his lead over Spain’s Brian Hart and Britain’s Jack Nixon. All three riders have been battling hard and evenly matched all season, but for the first time all year it was just one rider that dominated an entire weekend – Brian Hart.

QUALIFYING

Hart started his weekend in pulse-racing form by flatlining the rest of the grid with a pole position over two seconds faster than Seabright. Kade Verway continued to show his speed by grabbing third place and Nixon was a little further back in sixth.

RACE 1

Brian Hart kept his beat by dominating the opening race at Snetterton, claiming his fourth Santander Consumer Finance KTM RC Cup victory by an incredible ten seconds. A perfect start from pole position saw him take a 2.1s lead by the end of his opening lap.

The action behind him was intense, with the pursuing pack of Jack Nixon, Matthew Bower and Fenton Seabright trading places throughout the eight laps as they battled for the final rostrum positions. Nixon was triumphant of the chasing trio, eventually claiming second. Bower on the third step just 0.065s ahead of Seabright.

RACE 2

It was race two that really wowed the crowds. Hart grabbed the hole shot and created a huge gap to the chasing pack, Seabright got his head down and pulled away from the battle for third to set a new lap record. Although Hart immediately responded to go faster, it left a thrilling three-way battle to secure the final place on the podium between Nixon, Bower and Verway, and it was Nixon who grabbed the final step on the podium.

Hart made it two wins out of two at Snetterton and regains the lead of the Santander Consumer Finance KTM RC Cup championship, but both Bower and Verway have both showed they have what it takes to challenge the front runners in the championship.

After a six-week break, the championship returns for Round 5 at Cadwell Park on August 18th-20th.

Championship standings after Round 4 of 8

Brian Hart 227

Fenton Seabright 218

Jack Nixon 201.5

Kade Verwey 122