KTM RC Cup: Ready to Race in 2017

The Santander Consumer Finance KTM RC Cup will begin its third season of racing this weekend (April 1-2) with its biggest ever starting line-up of riders.

The RC 390-powered series is held across 20 races within eight rounds of the MCE British Superbike Championship. Now open to 13-22-year-olds, the series’ level playing field structure with identical bikes and control tyres combined with its affordability and high visibility has attracted riders from all riding backgrounds and experience levels.

In 2016, spectators and TV viewers were treated to some spectacular and close racing that saw 27-point scoring riders and eight different winners. Aaron Wright, from Newtown Abbey, emerged victorious to become British champion and picked up a brand new KTM 125 SX motocross bike in the process.

For Round 1 at Donington Park on April 1-2, 22 riders are confirmed on the grid which will see the young riders battle across three races at the swooping Leicestershire circuit. With the top three from the class of 2016 progressing to other series, the remaining top riders, Jack Nixon, Will Lathrope and Connor Thomson, had 14 podiums and four wins between them last season and will be immediate title contenders.

Simon Roots, KTM Sportmotorcycle UK Marketing Manager, said: “Following on from the official test earlier this month, we are incredibly excited about the 2017 RC Cup season. We have more riders on the grid than ever and they come from such varied riding backgrounds. It will be fascinating to see them develop as racers over the year and there’s no better place to start the championship than at Donington Park. We are Ready to Race!”

For more information, visit www.ktmRCcup.com

Schedule: Round 1 – Donington Park, March 31 – April 2

Friday March 31

10:50 – 11:10 Free Practice

15:45 – 16:05 Qualifying

Saturday April 1

15:05 Race 1 (8 laps)

Sunday April 2

10:30 Race 2 (8 laps)

17:15 Race 3 (8 laps)