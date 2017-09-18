KTM RC CUP: Seabright’s Park

Fenton Seabright takes championship control after Round 7 at Oulton Park

The trend of ‘four seasons’ in a weekend continued for the Santander Consumer Finance KTM RC Cup competitors during the penultimate round of the series at Oulton Park. But despite the rain and clouds, 15-year old Fenton Seabright shone throughout the triple-header weekend.

Less than a week before, at Round 6, the second race at a rain-lashed Silverstone had been cancelled due to unsafe track conditions. This meant Round 7 of the British KTM RC Cup would see three races across the busy weekend for the young riders on the their identical-specification KTM RC 390 machines around Cheshire’s winding ribbon of tarmac.

QUALIFYING

With some riders still learning their way around the technically challenging circuit, and others conscious of a long race weekend and not wanting to take any risks, a drying track was far from ideal conditions for qualifying.

Series leader Brian Hart scooped pole position, closely followed by the second rider in the championship, Jack Nixon. Silverstone race winner, Matthew Bower, was in third followed by Will Lathrope and Fenton Seabright.

RACE 1

After eight laps of a dry Oulton, multiple race winner Jack Nixon, from Folkestone, took the weekend’s opening battle.

Spanish-based Fenton Seabright led for most of the race, pulling a small gap over the chasing field. However, Nixon dug deep and delivered a fantastic pace towards the end of the race to reel back in 15-year old Fenton. Setting the fastest lap on the final time of asking, Nixon was able to beat Seabright by an incredibly slender margin of just 0.038s.

Hart completed the podium – but relinquished his championship lead in the process. Matthew Bower finished an impressive fourth with Connor Moody putting the disappointment of his Silverstone crash behind him in fifth.

RACE 2

Determined not to let history repeat itself, Seabright grabbed the lead from the start of Saturday’s second race and kept his head down to remain untroubled by the chasing pack, eventually crossing the line 4.231s ahead of Nixon and Hart. Bower was once again fourth, but an impressive ride to fifth from Mikey Large-Taylor sees the Keelby youngster continue a great run of form in the second half of the season.

RACE 3

The final race of the weekend was set to go down to the wire between the weekend’s two main protagonists – Nixon and Seabright – after an epic duel. But the red flag came out before the chequered flag was in sight. The race was declared after seven laps and with Seabright leading over the line at the end of the penultimate lap, he was declared the winner with Nixon in second and Hart taking a trio of thirds. Bower was fourth again and Carl Stevens, guest riding as a journalist for Fast Bikes magazine, was a fine fifth.

The top three are now locked into an exciting battle for the championship with just two races at the final round at Brands Hatch on October 14-15. Seabright has a 0.5 point lead over Nixon with Hart another 14.5 points in arrears. Santander Consumer Finance KTM RC Cup Championship positions after Round 7 of 8 1. Fenton Seabright 330 2. Jack Nixon 329.5 3. Brian Hart 315 4. Matthew Bower 207 5. Connor Thomson 156.5 Discover more at www.ktmrcccup.com

